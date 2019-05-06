DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Questionnaire sent to Musharraf in high treason case

Haseeb BhattiUpdated May 06, 2019

Email

Musharraf, who faces a high treason case, was unable to appear in the last hearing due to health issues. — INP/File
Musharraf, who faces a high treason case, was unable to appear in the last hearing due to health issues. — INP/File

A special court in Islamabad on Monday sent a questionnaire to former military dictator retired Gen Pervez Musharraf in a case pertaining to charges of high treason against him.

The list, sent under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedures (CrPC), contains 26 queries, including questions regarding the subversion of the Constitution by declaring the state of emergency in November 2007.

Among the questions asked are:

  • Is it true that by suspending the Constitution, you subverted the Constitution and were guilty of high treason?
  • Did you, as the president, declare the state of emergency on December 15, 2007?
  • Is it true that you had taken all the aforementioned measures without consulting the authorities concerned but in your individual capacity?
  • Why was this case created against you? Why did the state and its prosecution's witnesses testified against you?
  • Is it true that you measures have never been validated by any legal forum?

The questionnaire was dispatched after the court in the last hearing admitted Musharraf's plea for adjournment of the hearing of a high treason case against him till the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

Musharraf, who left Pakistan in 2016 to seek medical treatment but has not returned since, is facing a treason trial under Article 6 of the Constitution as well as Section 2 of the High Treason Act on a complaint moved by the federal government.

The court was scheduled to record his statement to complete the treason trial but the former dictator could not appear before the court due to medical reasons.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 06, 2019

Climate of impunity

SEVENTY-TWO dead, including 48 deliberately singled out and murdered and 24 killed in the line of duty — these are...
May 06, 2019

Transgender rights

THE front page of Saturday’s edition of this paper carried a photograph of members of Peshawar’s transgender...
May 06, 2019

NAB chief’s tirade

NAB CHAIRMAN retired Justice Javed Iqbal recently launched into a long-winded defence of his institution after ...
Updated May 05, 2019

Changes at the top

That may be a positive aspect but there is another dimension that needs to be kept in mind.
Updated May 05, 2019

Afridi hits out

This is all Pakistan needed as it heads into a series against England followed by a tough World Cup in that country.
May 05, 2019

UN environment report

THE UN has compiled an expansive draft report on the state of the world’s environment, and as the document’s key...