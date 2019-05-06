DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ramazan moon sighted, holy month to begin from Tuesday

Dawn.comUpdated May 06, 2019

Email

Ramazan moon was sighted on Monday. — APP/File
Ramazan moon was sighted on Monday. — APP/File

The Ramazan moon was sighted on Monday, which formally confirmed that the holy month will begin in Pakistan from Tuesday.

The moon was sighted a day after the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced it had received "no acceptable and Shariah-compliant testimonies of moon sighting", which had delayed the first fast by a day.

"No acceptable and Shariah-compliant testimonies of moon sighting were received from any part of Pakistan," Rehman had said. "Therefore, it was decided that moon was not sighted today and first Ramazan will be on Tuesday, May 7."

"This was a decision taken through mutual cooperation and after [incorporating] expert advice. It is not my personal decision," Rehman had clarified, stressing that all Ruet-i-Hilal Committee members represent "their own sects" and were not under his influence in any way.

The announcement made by Rehman had also been endorsed and put into effect by the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony via a notification.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Naveed
May 06, 2019 08:35pm

We need to bring big change in this group. Every year they create the same problem. These people live on a separate planet.

Recommend 0
Hassan
May 06, 2019 08:43pm

You don't actually need to sight the moon on 30th to begin the month, it was already concluded that Tuesday will be first of the month. The title needs to be corrected.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 06, 2019

Climate of impunity

SEVENTY-TWO dead, including 48 deliberately singled out and murdered and 24 killed in the line of duty — these are...
May 06, 2019

Transgender rights

THE front page of Saturday’s edition of this paper carried a photograph of members of Peshawar’s transgender...
May 06, 2019

NAB chief’s tirade

NAB CHAIRMAN retired Justice Javed Iqbal recently launched into a long-winded defence of his institution after ...
Updated May 05, 2019

Changes at the top

That may be a positive aspect but there is another dimension that needs to be kept in mind.
Updated May 05, 2019

Afridi hits out

This is all Pakistan needed as it heads into a series against England followed by a tough World Cup in that country.
May 05, 2019

UN environment report

THE UN has compiled an expansive draft report on the state of the world’s environment, and as the document’s key...