FIA arrests Chinese nationals allegedly involved in human trafficking in Lahore

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested eight Chinese nationals from Lahore on suspicions of being involved in human trafficking.
According to FIA Lahore Deputy Director Jamil Ahmed Khan Meo, the agency today launched a crackdown across Punjab on the directives of FIA Director General Bashir Memon.
The suspects were apprehended during a raid on Divine Homes, the FIA official said, identifying them as Wang Hao, Shui Sheli, Wang Yezho, Chang Shel Roy, Pan Khowajay, Wang Bao, Zoathi and a woman named Ken Dis.
Meo said that the suspects were involved in marrying Pakistani girls with the help of local agents and forcing them into prostitution.
He further said that a total of 10 Chinese nationals have been arrested so far.
Comments (31)
Finally their true nature is revealed.
Fruits of CPEC.
How long will they stay arrested?
Hateful. The trafficking of women has become a major international issue. It's happening everywhere but it's worse in underdeveloped and developing countries like Pakistan, where the poverty and desperation can be easily exploited .
Chinese are Brothers
Great job.. put them behind bars for long time.
soo bad
I think it is Divine Garden as their are nearly 30 to 40 houses being rented by these characters. They can be seen with Pakistani girls walking to and fro from Metro Stores. They are regularly visited by Pakistani males.
The guilty should face full force of the law but some may be genuine cases. As the harsh reality is men outnumber women by 70 million in China and India.
Are families of the bride's-to-be blind, they are equal partners in this scam. Selling their girls for cash albeit under the cover of marriage.
Poverty is the mother of all evils. Help IK in making Pakistan a welfare state. Pay taxes so that the government can afford helping individuals financially so that they do not have to go that far. Please please pay tax.
No one is above the law. Jail them
@MAGAMAN, Indian
@duh, Also you Indians are our brothers.
Nip the evil in the bud no matter where it stems from?
@Rehmatullah, they are already released, after filing a case, not fir
They will be let go in a few days. Just watch.
This was expected. .
Please free your 'Iron brother'.
Nowhere it is written that all Chinese or as a matter of fact Westerners are angels. There are good and bad in every society, so learn from the good and punish the bad.
Everyone behaves whether locals or foreigners in a land that is ruled by law and the law enforcement agencies do their job i.e. protect law and order instead of rich and powerful plus where criminals are punished whereas criminals rule in the land where the law is missing and/or no one is punished.
@Zak, 10 Chinese do not represent 1.3 billion. In a sea of good there are always a few rotters. Unfortunately in some countries in the region in a sea of bad, there are no good ones, that is the real tragedy.
Chinese will take a harsher stance with these Chinese as they intend to be world leaders.
@Rehmatullah, Maximum 24 hours!
Might be misunderstanding. FIA should not have over reacted.
All weather what?
Just a beginning of a very long relationship. Deeper than Ocean Higher than Himalayas.
Interesting to see trolls getting delighted without seeing their own backyard.
Pakistan should have kept its society closed to outside world like the Iranians have protected it and engage on THEIR own terms, carefully devised.
The Iranians are SHARING within their society, Technical Knowledge and Education to DEVELOP themselves.
As a result, they need NO ONE ELSE.
A small pearl of wisdom - Friendship always happens between equals!!
You better pay up Chinese loans on time.
@Wellwisher, iron friends