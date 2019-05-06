FIA arrests Chinese nationals allegedly involved in human trafficking in Lahore

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested eight Chinese nationals from Lahore on suspicions of being involved in human trafficking.

According to FIA Lahore Deputy Director Jamil Ahmed Khan Meo, the agency today launched a crackdown across Punjab on the directives of FIA Director General Bashir Memon.

The suspects were apprehended during a raid on Divine Homes, the FIA official said, identifying them as Wang Hao, Shui Sheli, Wang Yezho, Chang Shel Roy, Pan Khowajay, Wang Bao, Zoathi and a woman named Ken Dis.

Meo said that the suspects were involved in marrying Pakistani girls with the help of local agents and forcing them into prostitution.

He further said that a total of 10 Chinese nationals have been arrested so far.