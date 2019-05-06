DAWN.COM

FIA arrests Chinese nationals allegedly involved in human trafficking in Lahore

Wasim RiazMay 06, 2019

An FIA official says the arrests were made as part of a province-wide crackdown. — Dawn/File
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested eight Chinese nationals from Lahore on suspicions of being involved in human trafficking.

According to FIA Lahore Deputy Director Jamil Ahmed Khan Meo, the agency today launched a crackdown across Punjab on the directives of FIA Director General Bashir Memon.

The suspects were apprehended during a raid on Divine Homes, the FIA official said, identifying them as Wang Hao, Shui Sheli, Wang Yezho, Chang Shel Roy, Pan Khowajay, Wang Bao, Zoathi and a woman named Ken Dis.

Meo said that the suspects were involved in marrying Pakistani girls with the help of local agents and forcing them into prostitution.

He further said that a total of 10 Chinese nationals have been arrested so far.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Zak
May 06, 2019 08:21pm

Finally their true nature is revealed.

MAGAMAN
May 06, 2019 08:24pm

Fruits of CPEC.

Rehmatullah
May 06, 2019 08:25pm

How long will they stay arrested?

Ayesha
May 06, 2019 08:29pm

Hateful. The trafficking of women has become a major international issue. It's happening everywhere but it's worse in underdeveloped and developing countries like Pakistan, where the poverty and desperation can be easily exploited .

duh
May 06, 2019 08:31pm

Chinese are Brothers

Hafeez, Canada
May 06, 2019 08:33pm

Great job.. put them behind bars for long time.

SHUJAAT
May 06, 2019 08:52pm

soo bad

NACParis
May 06, 2019 08:53pm

I think it is Divine Garden as their are nearly 30 to 40 houses being rented by these characters. They can be seen with Pakistani girls walking to and fro from Metro Stores. They are regularly visited by Pakistani males.

bhaRAT©
May 06, 2019 08:54pm

The guilty should face full force of the law but some may be genuine cases. As the harsh reality is men outnumber women by 70 million in China and India.

tQ
May 06, 2019 08:56pm

Are families of the bride's-to-be blind, they are equal partners in this scam. Selling their girls for cash albeit under the cover of marriage.

