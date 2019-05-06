It's a boy: Prince Harry, Meghan have first child
May 06, 2019
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs,” the palace said. “The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."
The baby, who has not yet been named, is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild.
It is the first child for Harry and Meghan, who married a year ago. The prince, while talking to the media, said he's "just over the moon" after the birth of his first child.
Comments (7)
And ?
Welcome to the global mother's club, whose wonderful members are no doubt, highly unique, greatly distinguished, altogether loving and absolutely compassionate. Let's hope and pray that the new arrival will bring better luck and a sublime future for the family.
Congratulations !!!
I wonder why we people, in Pakistan and India and other commonwealth countries, are still so caught up in the absurd lives and activities of these British royals? Are we still living in a complex of sorts? What was the use of getting independence from colonialism ?
All the best.
The royal Prince will be seventh in line to the throne..... What throne ? And who are the other six ? Much ado about nothing.
Who cares? Why is this such a big deal? Women are having babies all over the world all the time.