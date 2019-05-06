It's a boy: Prince Harry, Meghan have first child

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs,” the palace said. “The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."

The baby, who has not yet been named, is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild.

It is the first child for Harry and Meghan, who married a year ago. The prince, while talking to the media, said he's "just over the moon" after the birth of his first child.