Today's Paper | May 06, 2019

Shabbar Zaidi named chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue by PM Imran

Dawn.comUpdated May 06, 2019

Syed Shabbar Zaidi is a senior chartered accountant and a former caretaker provincial minister. Photo: Screengrab/Youtube
Prominent chartered accountant and former caretaker provincial minister for Sindh Syed Shabbar Zaidi was named by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday as his choice for the new Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman.

The appointment has yet to be notified, but the prime minister said it will be soon.

Zaidi is a senior partner in A.F. Ferguson & Co, a member firm of Pricewaterhouse Coopers and has authored multiple books, including Panama Leaks: A Blessing in Disguise–Offshore Assets of Pakistani Citizens, A Journey for Clarity and Pakistan: Not a Failed State.

He is well versed in Pakistan's tax laws and the key policy matters governing fiscal strategy, corporate regulations and foreign exchange regimes and has written extensively on the topics. He recently also advised the Supreme Court in a case concerning offshore assets owned by Pakistanis.

Read Shabbar Zaidi's article for Dawn: Analysis — The taxman's gaze

"It is said that taxes are the price of civilisation," he wrote in an article for Dawn in 2015. "There can be no state, and no rule of law, without proper revenue mobilisation. And revenues do not come walking through the door of the tax authorities. They have to be assessed and levied at the pain of penalty."

"If we bargain with this power to assess revenues, we are effectively bargaining away the writ of the state. The importance of documentation cannot be emphasised enough, and documentation will not happen by itself. It needs to be pushed, and every push will meet resistance. Overcoming this resistance is central to promoting the revenue interests of the state."

Zaidi will now have power to implement his vision for reforms in the country's tax machinery as he takes over the position left vacant by the unceremonious sacking of Jahanzeb Khan, the erstwhile chairman of the FBR.

Sources in the finance ministry, who were privy to the developments, had told Dawn that the former FBR chairman was viewed by PM Khan as ‘a mediocre person’ lacking dynamism, and was held largely responsible for the lacklustre revenue performance since his appointment.

The FBR is on course to register one of the highest shortfalls of its history by the close of this fiscal year, anticipated to come in above Rs350 billion.

The sources had said the recently appointed finance adviser, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, had agreed with the prime minister’s views on the ousted FBR chairman's performance.

MSS
May 06, 2019 05:35pm

Great choice.. Professional and clean person. Bravo

Nadia
May 06, 2019 05:39pm

Good to see him on this post. Great choice PM IK well done

Odd views
May 06, 2019 05:40pm

Exception.

Asfand Iqbal
May 06, 2019 05:42pm

Good choice, hope he delivers

Ali
May 06, 2019 05:42pm

Master of taxation. An awsome man for this job. Good luck boss.

Pakistani
May 06, 2019 05:49pm

Good selection

Jalal Jami
May 06, 2019 05:52pm

Excellent Choice. May His decision be strong enough to fight black money and money laundering.

Feroz
May 06, 2019 05:53pm

I doubt he can catch his former clients and get them to pay higher taxes after years of advising them to exploit loopholes ad dodge taxes.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 06, 2019 05:54pm

Welcome to the tough club and rough clubhouse. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
May 06, 2019 05:54pm

Brilliant Move

RashFacts
May 06, 2019 05:55pm

See how long they tolerate an honest person

FAQ
May 06, 2019 05:58pm

Finally, a wise decision for sure!

Rizz
May 06, 2019 06:05pm

People wants results by the end of the year before it gets to too little too late situation.

Sameer
May 06, 2019 06:07pm

Munshi (Accountant) who advises tax avoidance to tycoons will fix the FBR. Don't expect any improvement in revenue collection.

Khaled
May 06, 2019 06:08pm

The selection is good, but the million dollar question is, would he be allowed to implement his policies independently?

Mukesh
May 06, 2019 06:10pm

Good selection... now the Shabar has to change a giant...

Jehengir khan
May 06, 2019 06:19pm

Excellent pick....now don't impose unrealistic target on him and give him.freedom to steer economy in right direction....

Khalil abbasi
May 06, 2019 06:22pm

A visionary financial team now at the helm of the State affairs.

Imran Ahmed
May 06, 2019 06:23pm

Good choice. He knows the problem of tax payer and tax collecting authority. I have listened him several times. He has vast knowledge of taxation.

Rotus
May 06, 2019 06:27pm

Very good choice! Clean person. Also, AFF is a company that a lot of my good friends got their CA Articles from, including my late cousin. Bravo!

Asif
May 06, 2019 06:27pm

Excellent. An expert in the field, decent and clean professional. Great selection by IK.

Pakistani
May 06, 2019 06:28pm

Good choice. One of the most competent tax Partners of the Big 4 accounting firms in Pakistan. Hope he is able to convince IK on multiple tax policies and then can move towards the desired Islamic System.

Prateik
May 06, 2019 06:32pm

Will he, won't he..

Danish
May 06, 2019 06:34pm

Is he going to get salary in Pak Rs or In IMF dollors
I doubt it people who appointed recenttly draw salary in Pak rs. Drain of foreign exchange for these seasonal advisors.

Babol
May 06, 2019 06:37pm

Trial and Error method

NeutralView
May 06, 2019 06:46pm

Great news. Shabbat Zaidi is a subject matter expert.

Naeem
May 06, 2019 06:52pm

"It is said that taxes are the price of civilisation,There can be no state, and no rule of law, without proper revenue mobilisation. And revenues do not come walking through the door of the tax authorities. They have to be assessed and levied at the pain of penalty." This is so true. Every advanced nation in this world is heavily taxed and avoiding taxes is a criminal offence.

Pakistani
May 06, 2019 06:53pm

Great choice

James
May 06, 2019 07:03pm

He must handle and manage conflict - he was advising prominent groups and individuals - now he must ensure that they pay what is due.

Gamer
May 06, 2019 07:17pm

@Naeem, yet Theresa May is negotiating with labors on taxes yet their is yellow vest moment in Europe, yet tax is just a cruel reality of this world where you have to pay for some goons and the facilities which you may never used in your life for no rational reason but we Pakistan are being fooled for years that it its crime, its use for self luxurious life of government is crime.

Mohd azeez
May 06, 2019 07:26pm

Wow , now that all of our problems are solved, can we now build dams

Abdel Rahman
May 06, 2019 07:32pm

A positive move. But will Mr Zaidi be able to survive in the FBR and corrupt Pakistani bureaucratic system or made to fail deliberately ? Let us see.

Ejaz
May 06, 2019 07:34pm

Very good selection.selected people are making further selections.

AW
May 06, 2019 07:35pm

A clearly good appointment. We need subject matter experts to lead all government departments and NOT generalists and bureaucrats

Khan
May 06, 2019 07:44pm

The FBR is on course to register one of the highest shortfalls of its history by the close of this fiscal year, anticipated to come in above Rs350 billion.

I think he should perform with this positivity which will improve

Hammad
May 06, 2019 07:46pm

People with dual jobs/portfolios are a questionable choice for such important posts. Recall what Mr. Moon Qureshi did for Pakistan in terms of excessive borrowing. He was an employee of World Bank and served World Bank's interest more as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

old hand
May 06, 2019 07:58pm

Excellent decision. It is hoped he would be given free hand to implement his vision and to role a few heads in FBR if needed

Md
May 06, 2019 08:07pm

The economic and general progress of the country is direcly linked to the full tax-revenue colection. Let us hope that this new appointment would do the job.

MirzaCanada
May 06, 2019 08:14pm

@Rizz, Which year you are talking about? The PTI's year is four years away.

Faraz Somjee
May 06, 2019 08:17pm

Great Great choice, can't praise this enough. Have worked with Shabbar for a few years he is very competent!!

Ayesha
May 06, 2019 08:31pm

Who is he? Never heard of him.

Shahid Kamal
May 06, 2019 08:41pm

We hope that this is the best choice for this very important job at this critical juncture of dwindling revenue collections . Based on his professional background, its expected that he would bring the much needed tax reforms. Implementation of such reforms could bring stability. We can study Singapore tax system also.

Patriotic Indian
May 06, 2019 08:49pm

Looks like good appointment.

