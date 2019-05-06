Shabbar Zaidi named chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue by PM Imran
Prominent chartered accountant and former caretaker provincial minister for Sindh Syed Shabbar Zaidi was named by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday as his choice for the new Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman.
The appointment has yet to be notified, but the prime minister said it will be soon.
Zaidi is a senior partner in A.F. Ferguson & Co, a member firm of Pricewaterhouse Coopers and has authored multiple books, including Panama Leaks: A Blessing in Disguise–Offshore Assets of Pakistani Citizens, A Journey for Clarity and Pakistan: Not a Failed State.
He is well versed in Pakistan's tax laws and the key policy matters governing fiscal strategy, corporate regulations and foreign exchange regimes and has written extensively on the topics. He recently also advised the Supreme Court in a case concerning offshore assets owned by Pakistanis.
Read Shabbar Zaidi's article for Dawn: Analysis — The taxman's gaze
"It is said that taxes are the price of civilisation," he wrote in an article for Dawn in 2015. "There can be no state, and no rule of law, without proper revenue mobilisation. And revenues do not come walking through the door of the tax authorities. They have to be assessed and levied at the pain of penalty."
"If we bargain with this power to assess revenues, we are effectively bargaining away the writ of the state. The importance of documentation cannot be emphasised enough, and documentation will not happen by itself. It needs to be pushed, and every push will meet resistance. Overcoming this resistance is central to promoting the revenue interests of the state."
Zaidi will now have power to implement his vision for reforms in the country's tax machinery as he takes over the position left vacant by the unceremonious sacking of Jahanzeb Khan, the erstwhile chairman of the FBR.
Sources in the finance ministry, who were privy to the developments, had told Dawn that the former FBR chairman was viewed by PM Khan as ‘a mediocre person’ lacking dynamism, and was held largely responsible for the lacklustre revenue performance since his appointment.
The FBR is on course to register one of the highest shortfalls of its history by the close of this fiscal year, anticipated to come in above Rs350 billion.
The sources had said the recently appointed finance adviser, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, had agreed with the prime minister’s views on the ousted FBR chairman's performance.
Great choice.. Professional and clean person. Bravo
Good to see him on this post. Great choice PM IK well done
Exception.
Good choice, hope he delivers
Master of taxation. An awsome man for this job. Good luck boss.
Good selection
Excellent Choice. May His decision be strong enough to fight black money and money laundering.
I doubt he can catch his former clients and get them to pay higher taxes after years of advising them to exploit loopholes ad dodge taxes.
Welcome to the tough club and rough clubhouse. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Brilliant Move
See how long they tolerate an honest person
Finally, a wise decision for sure!
People wants results by the end of the year before it gets to too little too late situation.
Munshi (Accountant) who advises tax avoidance to tycoons will fix the FBR. Don't expect any improvement in revenue collection.
The selection is good, but the million dollar question is, would he be allowed to implement his policies independently?
Good selection... now the Shabar has to change a giant...
Excellent pick....now don't impose unrealistic target on him and give him.freedom to steer economy in right direction....
A visionary financial team now at the helm of the State affairs.
Good choice. He knows the problem of tax payer and tax collecting authority. I have listened him several times. He has vast knowledge of taxation.
Very good choice! Clean person. Also, AFF is a company that a lot of my good friends got their CA Articles from, including my late cousin. Bravo!
Excellent. An expert in the field, decent and clean professional. Great selection by IK.
Good choice. One of the most competent tax Partners of the Big 4 accounting firms in Pakistan. Hope he is able to convince IK on multiple tax policies and then can move towards the desired Islamic System.
Will he, won't he..
Is he going to get salary in Pak Rs or In IMF dollors
I doubt it people who appointed recenttly draw salary in Pak rs. Drain of foreign exchange for these seasonal advisors.
Trial and Error method
Great news. Shabbat Zaidi is a subject matter expert.
"It is said that taxes are the price of civilisation,There can be no state, and no rule of law, without proper revenue mobilisation. And revenues do not come walking through the door of the tax authorities. They have to be assessed and levied at the pain of penalty." This is so true. Every advanced nation in this world is heavily taxed and avoiding taxes is a criminal offence.
Great choice
He must handle and manage conflict - he was advising prominent groups and individuals - now he must ensure that they pay what is due.
@Naeem, yet Theresa May is negotiating with labors on taxes yet their is yellow vest moment in Europe, yet tax is just a cruel reality of this world where you have to pay for some goons and the facilities which you may never used in your life for no rational reason but we Pakistan are being fooled for years that it its crime, its use for self luxurious life of government is crime.
Wow , now that all of our problems are solved, can we now build dams
A positive move. But will Mr Zaidi be able to survive in the FBR and corrupt Pakistani bureaucratic system or made to fail deliberately ? Let us see.
Very good selection.selected people are making further selections.
A clearly good appointment. We need subject matter experts to lead all government departments and NOT generalists and bureaucrats
I think he should perform with this positivity which will improve
People with dual jobs/portfolios are a questionable choice for such important posts. Recall what Mr. Moon Qureshi did for Pakistan in terms of excessive borrowing. He was an employee of World Bank and served World Bank's interest more as Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Excellent decision. It is hoped he would be given free hand to implement his vision and to role a few heads in FBR if needed
The economic and general progress of the country is direcly linked to the full tax-revenue colection. Let us hope that this new appointment would do the job.
@Rizz, Which year you are talking about? The PTI's year is four years away.
Great Great choice, can't praise this enough. Have worked with Shabbar for a few years he is very competent!!
Who is he? Never heard of him.
We hope that this is the best choice for this very important job at this critical juncture of dwindling revenue collections . Based on his professional background, its expected that he would bring the much needed tax reforms. Implementation of such reforms could bring stability. We can study Singapore tax system also.
Looks like good appointment.