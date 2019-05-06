PTI to discuss PAC head’s nomination with NA speaker

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had requested a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to discuss the issue of Rana Tanvir’s nomination for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

Talking to journalists, Mr Qureshi said the PML-N had even ignored other opposition parties before nominating Mr Tanvir as the PAC chairman.

He said that some opposition parties were also not pleased with the PML-N’s move and the PTI might also have some reservations about it.

The PTI vice chairman questioned why `ailing’ Shahbaz Sharif was retaining the opposition leader’s slot at a time when he was quitting other offices.

“When the PML-N claims that the health condition of Mr Shahbaz Sharif does not allow him to look after the party affairs then how he is fit to play the role of the opposition leader?” Mr Qureshi asked.

“We will raise this issue in the National Assembly’s session which will begin on Monday,” the foreign minister said.

In reply to a question about Ms Maryam Nawaz’s nomination as the vice president of the PML-N, Mr Qureshi said that the PML-N should revisit its decision since Ms Maryam Nawaz had been convicted and disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Avenfield corruption case.

“The apex court has disqualified some people from holding political positions but the PML-N has made Maryam Nawaz its vice president which is in violation of the SC verdict,” the PTI leader said.

Reacting to Mr Qureshi’s opinion, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that the sentence had been suspended by the Islamabad High Court.

In reply to another question, Mr Qureshi said that no NRO would be given to anyone and the people who were crying should now face the cases.

He said that the PPP went to the IMF in 2008 and the PML-N in 2013, but now leaders of both these parties were criticising the PTI for approaching the IMF for financial assistance.

“The IMF delegation has been in Pakistan for the last 15 days and Mr Hafeez Shaikh is conducting a dialogue with it and positive results are expected,” the foreign minister said.

He claimed that prices of petroleum products had been increased keeping in view the increase of oil price in international markets.

“The PoL price increase in Pakistan is lower as compared to other countries of the region. Maintaining old prices will worsen the financial crisis,” he said.

Replying to a question about the increase in prices of other commodities, the foreign minister said that controlling prices of essential commodities was the responsibility of the Punjab government.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2019