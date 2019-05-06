DAWN.COM

Fawad proposes panel to replace Ruet-i-Hilal

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that a scientific committee will replace the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee for sighting of the moon.

Talking to Dawn, he said the proposed committee would have five members — three scientists and one member each from the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) and Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The minister said he would send the proposal to abolish the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee to the federal cabinet soon.

However, he is expecting a strong reaction from religious groups, but said the decision to be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan would prevail.

Body will prepare a calendar for 10 years that would not require sighting of moon

Mr Chaudhry said the proposed scientific committee would prepare a calendar for 10 years that would not require sighting of moon physically. And after 10 years latest technology would be used to ascertain birth of moon more accurately, he added.

“This will end uncertainty about moon-sighting, especially on Eids,” he said.

The minister said he had a great respect for Mufti Muneebur Rehman but did not agree with the way the moon was sighted by the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

He said the way of sighting the moon by Islamic schools of thought of Imam Hambal and Imam Shaafai was different. “Imam Hambal supports physical sighting of moon while Imam Shaafai recommends scientific ways for it,” he added.

Mr Chaudhry said why the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee used telescopes and sought Suparco’s assistance if it followed Imam Hambal’s way of physical sighting of the moon. He made it clear that the government would not force people to follow the calendar issued by the scientific committee.

Interestingly, the National Assembly was informed recently that an amount of Rs3.06 million was spent on sighting of the moon for Muharram, Ramazan, Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha last year.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2019

Nadir
May 06, 2019 07:46am

Good Move.Scientific is better then Visual.

Viq saad
May 06, 2019 07:48am

Wonderful news,late but eventually good for all.

Akil Akhtar
May 06, 2019 07:50am

High time...but wait for opposition to play politics with it....

