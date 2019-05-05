DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

West Indies openers break Zaman, Imam's world record with 365-run stand

AFPMay 05, 2019

Email

Campbell made 179 and Hope (pictured) 170 in an eventual total of 381 for three. — AFP/File
Campbell made 179 and Hope (pictured) 170 in an eventual total of 381 for three. — AFP/File

West Indies openers John Campbell and Shai Hope shattered the record for the highest first-wicket partnership in a one-day international with a stand of 365 against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

The duo comfortably exceeded the previous opening best at this level of 304 set by Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in July last year.

Campbell made 179 and Hope 170 in an eventual total of 381 for three after the visitors were sent in to bat by Ireland captain William Porterfield at Clontarf.

Hope was first to his century while Campbell quickly followed to him to a hundred -- his first in international cricket.

They were both dismissed in the 48th over, Campbell top-edging Barry McCarthy to mid-off with Hope falling three balls later when he holed out to deep square-leg.

Campbell faced 137 balls, including 15 fours and six sixes, with Hope's 152-ball knock featuring 22 fours and two sixes.

The only higher partnership in the 4,128-match history of men's ODI cricket also belongs to the West Indies, with Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels sharing a second-wicket stand of 372 against Zimbabwe in Canberra during the 2015 World Cup.

Ireland's attack had sparked an England top-order collapse at nearby Malahide on Friday but had no answer as the West Indies ran riot in the opening match of a triangular series also featuring Bangladesh.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 05, 2019 11:51pm

Greenshirts, get ready for your opening match on May 31, 2019 against the same West Indies team in the 2019 World Cup Cricket tourney.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 05, 2019 11:54pm

Big Congratulations, West Indies openers John Campbell and Shai Hope !

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

An ongoing war

An ongoing war

Policies on proscribed organisations must be subject to open debate in parliament.

Editorial

Updated May 05, 2019

Changes at the top

That may be a positive aspect but there is another dimension that needs to be kept in mind.
Updated May 05, 2019

Afridi hits out

This is all Pakistan needed as it heads into a series against England followed by a tough World Cup in that country.
May 05, 2019

UN environment report

THE UN has compiled an expansive draft report on the state of the world’s environment, and as the document’s key...
Sharifs on the move
Updated May 04, 2019

Sharifs on the move

SOMETHING is afoot. The signs are that the PML-N is preparing for an existence, at least temporarily, without the...
May 04, 2019

HIV in Larkana

LARKANA has great significance in the country’s political imagination. As the birthplace of the founder of...
May 04, 2019

Loya Jirga’s demand

A LOYA JIRGA — a grand assembly of Afghanistan’s tribal, political and religious leaders — has just concluded...