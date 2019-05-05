DAWN.COM

May 06, 2019

IMF employee's appointment as SBP governor akin to 'colonisation of Pakistan': Rabbani

Imtiaz Ali | Nadir GuramaniMay 05, 2019

Dr Reza Baqir of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was named the new SBP Governor on Saturday. — Photo courtesy The British University In Egypt (bue.edu.eg)
Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Raza Rabbani on Sunday branded the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the "new East India Company", adding that the appointment of the Fund's Dr Reza Baqir as new governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was "deplorable" and akin to "colonisation of Pakistan by international financial imperialists".

The former Senate chairman said that "the SBP governor being an employee of the Fund which is giving a bailout package is a conflict of interest as it is obvious that his loyalties will not be with Pakistan."

He said "it is a matter of shame that provincial finance ministers were made to appear before a middle ranking officer of the IMF (Baqir) and make promises of good behaviour."

Rabbani said that Baqir's appointment coupled with Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh's induction into the cabinet as the prime minister's adviser on finance means that the IMF has its "men in place" and "Pakistan's financial sovereignty and national security has been compromised."

The senator's sentiments were also echoed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who in a series of cryptic tweets suggested that the government has surrendered the economy to the IMF.

"We will not go to the IMF; we will instead call the IMF here and hand over Pakistan to them," Nawaz said, sarcastically referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan's pre-election statements of never asking the Fund for another package when in power.

She further said that Pakistan has been removed from the equation and "now the IMF will itself settle the bailout package with the IMF."

Baqir was used to oust Umer from office: Shah

Another PPP stalwart Khurshid Shah claimed that Baqir was also involved in former finance minister Asad Umar's ouster from the office last month.

"According to my information, Baqir was used to remove Umar," Shah said. "The message was conveyed through him that the IMF was unhappy with Umar for not taking strict measures.

"The Fund thought that Umar did not know anything. It was even said that the IMF package would not be given in Umar's presence."

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Swiss Neutral
May 05, 2019 11:24pm

IMF employee's appointment as SBP governor is a good move. If you can not manage effectively, bring an outsider, which is a common international practice.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 05, 2019 11:45pm

This time, he is 100 percent right.

Recommend 0
Rajput
May 05, 2019 11:47pm

Not everything thing imported is impressive or worth. Only time will tell.

Recommend 0
Shahrukh Inayat
May 05, 2019 11:51pm

What is the harm if an IMF economist comes?

Recommend 0
Adnan A
May 05, 2019 11:59pm

During multiple PPP and PML-N governments all state bank governors were ex world bank and IMF employees.

Recommend 0
James
May 06, 2019 12:02am

PPP and NLeague have colonised Pakistan - the two families are calling the shots and people like Rabbani sadly do not carry any weight.

Recommend 0
Fowez
May 06, 2019 12:03am

These are same incompetent PPP and PLM-N people who over the last 40 years needed to be bailed 12 times by IMF because they mismanaged of the national treasury.

In 2012, Transparency International (TI) calculated that Pakistan had lost more than Rs 8.5 trillion in corruption, tax evasion and bad governance in the PPP-led coalition government from 2008 to 2013.

Recommend 0

