DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Thirteen killed in Taliban attack on Afghan police compound

AFPMay 05, 2019

Email

Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Pul-e-Khumri city, Baghlan province, Afghanistan. — Reuters
Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Pul-e-Khumri city, Baghlan province, Afghanistan. — Reuters

At least 13 people were killed and dozens more wounded after a Taliban suicide bomber and several gunmen attacked a police headquarters in northern Afghanistan on Sunday.

The deadly assault occurred two days after President Ashraf Ghani offered the Taliban a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan, which begins Monday.

The insurgents have rebuffed the move, which came at the end of peace talks in Kabul, and as the Taliban meet with the US at separate talks in Qatar.

Sunday's attack started with a massive blast at the police facility in Pul-i-Khumri, about 250 kilometres (155 miles) north of Kabul, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky.

The explosion was followed up by gunmen storming the police compound, according to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

In a tweet, he said a suicide bomber had detonated a bomb inside an armoured personnel carrier, “flattening most of the building”.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said 13 police officers were killed in the attack, with another 35 wounded.

Eight attackers were also killed, Rahimi said in a statement, adding 20 civilians were wounded.

Faisal Sami, a senator from Baghlan province, put the toll at 12 killed and 60 wounded.

The current round of talks between the Taliban and US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad entered their fourth day Sunday.

The two foes are hammering out a deal that could see foreign forces leave Afghanistan in return for a ceasefire, talks between the government and the Taliban, and a guarantee the country will never again be used as a safe haven for terror groups.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
MONIER
May 05, 2019 09:26pm

US Trump better do some sul searching to resolve issues through dialogue befor the Taliban take back Kabul

Recommend 0
topbrass
May 05, 2019 09:46pm

Heading towards second round of great game

Players may change but distruction same

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

An ongoing war

An ongoing war

Policies on proscribed organisations must be subject to open debate in parliament.

Editorial

Updated May 05, 2019

Changes at the top

That may be a positive aspect but there is another dimension that needs to be kept in mind.
Updated May 05, 2019

Afridi hits out

This is all Pakistan needed as it heads into a series against England followed by a tough World Cup in that country.
May 05, 2019

UN environment report

THE UN has compiled an expansive draft report on the state of the world’s environment, and as the document’s key...
Sharifs on the move
Updated May 04, 2019

Sharifs on the move

SOMETHING is afoot. The signs are that the PML-N is preparing for an existence, at least temporarily, without the...
May 04, 2019

HIV in Larkana

LARKANA has great significance in the country’s political imagination. As the birthplace of the founder of...
May 04, 2019

Loya Jirga’s demand

A LOYA JIRGA — a grand assembly of Afghanistan’s tribal, political and religious leaders — has just concluded...