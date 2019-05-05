DAWN.COM

'Moon not sighted, Ramazan to begin from Tuesday'

Dawn.comUpdated May 05, 2019

Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says "no acceptable testimonies of moon sighting were received from any part of Pakistan." — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan
Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman has announced that the moon for the month of Ramazan was not sighted on Sunday, and that the holy month will begin from Tuesday.

"No acceptable and Shariah-compliant testimonies of moon sighting were received from any part of Pakistan," said Rehman. "Therefore, it was decided that moon was not sighted today and first Ramazan will be on Tuesday, May 7."

Read: Ending the moon-sighting controversy through science

"This was a decision taken through mutual cooperation and after [incorporating] expert advice. It is not my personal decision," Rehman clarified, stressing that all Ruet-i-Hilal Committee members represent "their own sects" and were not under his influence in any way.

The announcement made by Rehman was soon endorsed and put into effect by the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony via a notification.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 05, 2019 08:36pm

As expected.

Aslum shaikh
May 05, 2019 08:47pm

Confusion like every year

Shubs
May 05, 2019 08:47pm

The only time in the year when a telescope is used in Pakistan!

Indian Muslim
May 05, 2019 08:48pm

Such high tech precision to spot the moon . Impressive .

Irfan
May 05, 2019 08:53pm

They always start their own theory ...

