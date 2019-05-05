'Moon not sighted, Ramazan to begin from Tuesday'

Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman has announced that the moon for the month of Ramazan was not sighted on Sunday, and that the holy month will begin from Tuesday.

"No acceptable and Shariah-compliant testimonies of moon sighting were received from any part of Pakistan," said Rehman. "Therefore, it was decided that moon was not sighted today and first Ramazan will be on Tuesday, May 7."

"This was a decision taken through mutual cooperation and after [incorporating] expert advice. It is not my personal decision," Rehman clarified, stressing that all Ruet-i-Hilal Committee members represent "their own sects" and were not under his influence in any way.

The announcement made by Rehman was soon endorsed and put into effect by the ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony via a notification.