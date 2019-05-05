Pakistan set 174-run target for England in Only T20I
Pakistan have set a 174-run target for England to chase after winning the toss and opting to bat first in their only T20I against in Cardiff.
Opener Fakhar Zaman (7) was out early and so was his 50-over opening partner Imamul Haq (7), who was sent in one-down on this occasion instead.
Babar Azam (42-ball 65), the other opener, and Haris Sohail (36-ball 50) stabilised the ship before taking charge, taking the score from 31-2 after 5 overs to 81-2 after 10, and 133-2 after 15.
However, both departed within a span of three balls in the 16th over, which threatened a late innings implosion. Imad Wasim and Fahim Ashraf's cameos made sure that Pakistan posted a total of 173 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets.
Line-ups
Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Imam-ul-Haq, 4 Haris Sohail, 5 Asif Ali, 6 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Mohammad Hasnain
England: 1 James Vince, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Joe Denly, 6 Ben Foakes (wk), 7 David Willey, 8 Adil Rashid, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Chris Jordan, 11 Tom Curran
Comments (4)
Where is abid Ali in the squad. The cheif flop selector inzimam should retire
'Pakistan wins the toss' and will lost the game against strong cricket England.
Lost 2 wickets for 31 runs. Definitely not a good start.
Four top line English players are engaged in IPL