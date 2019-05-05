Only T20I: Azam, Sohail help Pakistan pick up pace after slow start

Pakistan are 133-2 at the end of 15 overs against England after winning the toss and opting to bat first in their only T20I against in Cardiff.

Opener Fakhar Zaman (7) was out early and so was his 50-over opening partner Imamul Haq (7), who was sent in one-down on this occasion instead.

Babar Azam, the other opener, and Haris Sohail stabilised the ship before taking charge, taking the score from 31-2 after 5 overs to 81-2 after 10, and 133-2 after 15.

Line-ups

Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Imam-ul-Haq, 4 Haris Sohail, 5 Asif Ali, 6 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Mohammad Hasnain

England: 1 James Vince, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Joe Denly, 6 Ben Foakes (wk), 7 David Willey, 8 Adil Rashid, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Chris Jordan, 11 Tom Curran