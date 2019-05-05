DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Morgan plays a captain's innings as England beat Pakistan

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated May 05, 2019

Email

England's Joe Root (R) plays a shot over the top of Sarfraz Ahmed during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. — AFP
England's Joe Root (R) plays a shot over the top of Sarfraz Ahmed during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. — AFP
Fakhar Zaman hits this shot straight to England's Eoin Morgan (not pictured) for the first wicket during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan. — AFP
Fakhar Zaman hits this shot straight to England's Eoin Morgan (not pictured) for the first wicket during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan. — AFP
Haris Sohail hits a boundary during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. — AFP
Haris Sohail hits a boundary during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. — AFP

England captain Eoin Morgan led his side to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in a lone Twenty20 international in Cardiff on Sunday with an unbeaten innings of 57.

Test skipper Joe Root made 47 and James Vince 36 as England overhauled Pakistan's total of 173 for six with four balls to spare at Sophia Gardens.

This was England's second victory in three days after their one-day international success away to Morgan's native Ireland in Dublin on Friday as they continued an encouraging start to a season that sees them staging both the 50-over World Cup and the Ashes.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer also continued his push for a World Cup call-up by taking two for 29 in Pakistan's innings.

The recalled Ben Duckett fell early in England's chase, driving Shaheen Afridi to mid-off, but Vince and Root kept England up with the run-rate thanks to a series of sparkling shots.

Vince was caught down the legside by Pakistan captain and wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed off Imad Wasim but Morgan kept the runs coming, taking 14 off three successive balls from medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf.

And even when Sarfraz caught Root, there was little danger to England's hopes of victory with Morgan hitting five fours and three sixes in his 29-ball stay.

There was a bizarre incident at the start of Pakistan's third over when the ground made way beneath David Willey as the England seamer was just about to make his delivery stride.

Fortunately for England, Willey avoided serious injury.

Babar Azam (65) and Haris Sohail (50) shared a stand of 103 after Pakistan had been 31 for two following Sarfraz's decision to bat first on a green-tinged pitch.

Haris hit Chris Jordan for six before Babar struck successive sixes off spinner Joe Denly to complete a 31-ball fifty.

Pakistan then saw both their well-set batsmen fall in quick succession with Barbados-born Archer, renowned for his form in T20 franchise cricket, removing Haris before he ran out Babar.

England and Pakistan will now play a five-match ODI series starting at The Oval on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Imam-ul-Haq, 4 Haris Sohail, 5 Asif Ali, 6 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Mohammad Hasnain

England: 1 James Vince, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Joe Denly, 6 Ben Foakes (wk), 7 David Willey, 8 Adil Rashid, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Chris Jordan, 11 Tom Curran

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (24)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
J
May 05, 2019 06:32pm

Where is abid Ali in the squad. The cheif flop selector inzimam should retire

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 05, 2019 06:52pm

'Pakistan wins the toss' and will lost the game against strong cricket England.

Recommend 0
J,Gamble
May 05, 2019 07:05pm

Lost 2 wickets for 31 runs. Definitely not a good start.

Recommend 0
J,Gamble
May 05, 2019 07:43pm

the target should be close to 200 runs to be able to win.

Recommend 0
TOMATO
May 05, 2019 07:48pm

Four top English players engaged in IPL...

Recommend 0
Khurram
May 05, 2019 07:50pm

@J, no politics please.

Recommend 0
TOMATO
May 05, 2019 08:00pm

England is missing 4 main players in the IPL

Recommend 0
TOMATO
May 05, 2019 08:47pm

Four top line English players are engaged in IPL

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 05, 2019 09:52pm

Pakistan missing a genuine spinner in their bowling lineup. With Shadab Khan out of the team and Imad Wasim who hardly ever spins the ball an inch. We have to somehow resolve our spin worries before the WC.

Recommend 0
Damn fund
May 05, 2019 09:55pm

No stokes, baristow, butler, Ali, jason roy... Looks like England B side. Full strength pakistan will crush them 2:1

Recommend 0
Np
May 05, 2019 09:59pm

Well beaten

Recommend 0
TOMATO
May 05, 2019 10:01pm

So England win by seven wickets despite missing top players because of IPL.... sign of what's in store for Pakistan in this tour?

Recommend 0
Anuj
May 05, 2019 10:03pm

PAK loses to ENG C team.

Recommend 0
Razzak
May 05, 2019 10:04pm

No butler , no stokes , no Roy , no Ali , no Johnny . Still Pakistan full strength team lost to b grade England

We know what to expect from green shirt in World Cup now

Recommend 0
Gaur
May 05, 2019 10:04pm

Good win by England B team !

Recommend 0
Leo
May 05, 2019 10:06pm

Full strength PAK thrashed by half English team missing 5 of their main players.

Recommend 0
Sparky
May 05, 2019 10:07pm

Pakistan lost

Recommend 0
Uzebk
May 05, 2019 10:08pm

So easily defeated

There was never a sense it was a close match

Recommend 0
John
May 05, 2019 10:10pm

Can someone stop Ali from doing that weird celebration after taking a wicket? He gets hit left and right, then he celebrates a wicket like anything.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
May 05, 2019 10:13pm

Oh well......same story different venue......

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 05, 2019 11:07pm

Eleven runs per over in the last 5 overs made the difference.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 05, 2019 11:08pm

Strong Bangladesh cricket team will defeat Pakistan next.

Recommend 0
TD
May 05, 2019 11:11pm

Eagerly waiting for clash of minnows, Afg vs Pak in worldcup !

Recommend 0
Leo
May 05, 2019 11:17pm

@Razzak , it's a ENG C team.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

An ongoing war

An ongoing war

Policies on proscribed organisations must be subject to open debate in parliament.

Editorial

Updated May 05, 2019

Changes at the top

That may be a positive aspect but there is another dimension that needs to be kept in mind.
Updated May 05, 2019

Afridi hits out

This is all Pakistan needed as it heads into a series against England followed by a tough World Cup in that country.
May 05, 2019

UN environment report

THE UN has compiled an expansive draft report on the state of the world’s environment, and as the document’s key...
Sharifs on the move
Updated May 04, 2019

Sharifs on the move

SOMETHING is afoot. The signs are that the PML-N is preparing for an existence, at least temporarily, without the...
May 04, 2019

HIV in Larkana

LARKANA has great significance in the country’s political imagination. As the birthplace of the founder of...
May 04, 2019

Loya Jirga’s demand

A LOYA JIRGA — a grand assembly of Afghanistan’s tribal, political and religious leaders — has just concluded...