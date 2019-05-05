DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

England defeat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Only T20I

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated May 05, 2019

Email

England's Joe Root (R) plays a shot over the top of Sarfraz Ahmed during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. — AFP
England's Joe Root (R) plays a shot over the top of Sarfraz Ahmed during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. — AFP
Fakhar Zaman hits this shot straight to England's Eoin Morgan (not pictured) for the first wicket during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan. — AFP
Fakhar Zaman hits this shot straight to England's Eoin Morgan (not pictured) for the first wicket during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan. — AFP
Haris Sohail hits a boundary during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. — AFP
Haris Sohail hits a boundary during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. — AFP

Captain Eoin Morgan's blistering half century helped England defeat Pakistan by seven wickets on Sunday in their Only T20I in Cardiff.

Earlier, Babar Azam and Haris Sohail shared a century as Pakistan made a challenging total of 173 for six in their allotted 20 overs.

Both batsmen struck fifties, Babar top-scoring with 65 and Haris 50 exactly with the duo combining well in a third-wicket stand of 103 in 64 balls after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat first despite being confronted with a green-tinged pitch at Sophia Gardens.

Jofra Archer took a wicket in his first over as a Twenty20 international bowler, having made his England one-day international debut just two days earlier in a four-wicket win away to Ireland.

The Barbados-born fast bowler, renowned for his performances in franchise T20 competitions such as the Indian Premier League, led England's attack with two for 29 in his maximum four overs.

And the Sussex quick, making a late bid to gain a place in tournament hosts England's squad for the upcoming 50-over men's World Cup, lived up to his reputation as an excellent fielder by running out Babar when he threw down the stumps at the bowler's end.

Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman for seven when a drive off Tom Curran was well held at cover by England captain Eoin Morgan, who took a catch above his head.

Archer, whose variations posed problems for Pakistan, reduced the tourists to 31 for two in the fifth over when a rising delivery rapped Imam-ul-Haq (seven) on the gloves to give wicket-keeper Ben Foakes a comfortable catch.

Babar and Haris then rebuilt the innings with some well-judged aggression, with Haris hitting the first six of the innings off Chris Jordan.

Babar then struck successive sixes off spinner Joe Denly to complete a 31-ball fifty.

Pakistan then saw both their well-set batsmen fall in quick succession, Archer removing Haris before he ran out Babar.

But they still managed to score 18 runs from a last over bowled by Jordan, Archer's fellow Sussex paceman.

Line-ups

Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Imam-ul-Haq, 4 Haris Sohail, 5 Asif Ali, 6 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Mohammad Hasnain

England: 1 James Vince, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Joe Denly, 6 Ben Foakes (wk), 7 David Willey, 8 Adil Rashid, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Chris Jordan, 11 Tom Curran

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (20)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
J
May 05, 2019 06:32pm

Where is abid Ali in the squad. The cheif flop selector inzimam should retire

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 05, 2019 06:52pm

'Pakistan wins the toss' and will lost the game against strong cricket England.

Recommend 0
J,Gamble
May 05, 2019 07:05pm

Lost 2 wickets for 31 runs. Definitely not a good start.

Recommend 0
J,Gamble
May 05, 2019 07:43pm

the target should be close to 200 runs to be able to win.

Recommend 0
TOMATO
May 05, 2019 07:48pm

Four top English players engaged in IPL...

Recommend 0
Khurram
May 05, 2019 07:50pm

@J, no politics please.

Recommend 0
TOMATO
May 05, 2019 08:00pm

England is missing 4 main players in the IPL

Recommend 0
TOMATO
May 05, 2019 08:47pm

Four top line English players are engaged in IPL

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 05, 2019 09:52pm

Pakistan missing a genuine spinner in their bowling lineup. With Shadab Khan out of the team and Imad Wasim who hardly ever spins the ball an inch. We have to somehow resolve our spin worries before the WC.

Recommend 0
Damn fund
May 05, 2019 09:55pm

No stokes, baristow, butler, Ali, jason roy... Looks like England B side. Full strength pakistan will crush them 2:1

Recommend 0
Np
May 05, 2019 09:59pm

Well beaten

Recommend 0
TOMATO
May 05, 2019 10:01pm

So England win by seven wickets despite missing top players because of IPL.... sign of what's in store for Pakistan in this tour?

Recommend 0
Anuj
May 05, 2019 10:03pm

PAK loses to ENG C team.

Recommend 0
Razzak
May 05, 2019 10:04pm

No butler , no stokes , no Roy , no Ali , no Johnny . Still Pakistan full strength team lost to b grade England

We know what to expect from green shirt in World Cup now

Recommend 0
Gaur
May 05, 2019 10:04pm

Good win by England B team !

Recommend 0
Leo
May 05, 2019 10:06pm

Full strength PAK thrashed by half English team missing 5 of their main players.

Recommend 0
Sparky
May 05, 2019 10:07pm

Pakistan lost

Recommend 0
Uzebk
May 05, 2019 10:08pm

So easily defeated

There was never a sense it was a close match

Recommend 0
John
May 05, 2019 10:10pm

Can someone stop Ali from doing that weird celebration after taking a wicket? He gets hit left and right, then he celebrates a wicket like anything.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
May 05, 2019 10:13pm

Oh well......same story different venue......

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

An ongoing war

An ongoing war

Policies on proscribed organisations must be subject to open debate in parliament.

Editorial

Updated May 05, 2019

Changes at the top

That may be a positive aspect but there is another dimension that needs to be kept in mind.
Updated May 05, 2019

Afridi hits out

This is all Pakistan needed as it heads into a series against England followed by a tough World Cup in that country.
May 05, 2019

UN environment report

THE UN has compiled an expansive draft report on the state of the world’s environment, and as the document’s key...
Sharifs on the move
Updated May 04, 2019

Sharifs on the move

SOMETHING is afoot. The signs are that the PML-N is preparing for an existence, at least temporarily, without the...
May 04, 2019

HIV in Larkana

LARKANA has great significance in the country’s political imagination. As the birthplace of the founder of...
May 04, 2019

Loya Jirga’s demand

A LOYA JIRGA — a grand assembly of Afghanistan’s tribal, political and religious leaders — has just concluded...