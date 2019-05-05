DAWN.COM

May 05, 2019

'Science and spirituality': PM Imran lays foundation stone of Al-Qadir University in Sohawa

Dawn.comUpdated May 05, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and other officials at the groundbreaking ceremony of Al-Qadir University in Sohawa on Sunday. — Source: Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development
Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University on Sunday in Sohawa in Jhelum district.

"I had been thinking about creating this university for the past 23 years," the premier said. "It has been named after Abdul Qadir Jilani, who linked science and spirituality. We consider spirituality a super science; it needs research, which will be conducted here.

"Thirty-five per cent students will be given scholarships [at Al-Qadir University]. We will run it on Namal University's model. This varsity is not being established through government funds but through private fundraising.

"This university is being formed for a purpose. We want to turn our youth into leaders. That will happen when they get to know the principles of the state of Madinah. We will undertake research and learn how the Muslims rose from Madinah. We will also develop latest technologies here, for which we will ask China for help."

Taking a stab at previous governments, the premier said: "The ideology, the vision and the objective of Pakistan were long forgotten by our political leadership in recent past [...] it is sad that we deviated from our destined path but now we must get back on track. Institutions like Al-Qadir University will serve as the first step towards doing that."

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and other officials.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari visited Sohawa to review arrangements for the foundation laying ceremony of the university, according to Radio Pakistan.

"The best investment for the country at this point is in intellect & learning of its youth," said Bukhari on Twitter. "Al-Qadir University is a vision for making next generation leaders well versed in Islamic foundations — that’s the kind of farsighted ideas Prime Minister Imran Khan and the First Lady have for the Pakistan of tomorrow."

Wellwisher
May 05, 2019 05:37pm

Build some technical universities

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
May 05, 2019 05:43pm

Build 4 IT Universities with Research Centers, in all provinces, those must be under Federal Government, all must report to PM direct, no Muraad and Zardari, please.

Recommend 0
Dr. Khan
May 05, 2019 05:48pm

Really? We need one here? Come on Mr. PM really? Another jewel in your crown!

Recommend 0
Zak6
May 05, 2019 05:51pm

Plan or dont plan. Just do it. Any problem take a U Turn

Recommend 0
Always Indian
May 05, 2019 05:54pm

Happy to hear this news.... Good investment for future generations

Now something technical for the near future.... Jobs oriented training please... gulf jobs.... Africa jobs...Malaysia jobs....

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 05, 2019 06:11pm

Who is Mr. Al-Qadir ?

Recommend 0
A&A
May 05, 2019 06:16pm

@Wellwisher, and technical Schools....

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
May 05, 2019 06:19pm

Well done PTI / Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
May 05, 2019 06:32pm

Well done PM Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
Hassan
May 05, 2019 06:36pm

@Wellwisher, those are also built

Recommend 0
Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
May 05, 2019 06:51pm

That is good start but at the end we should not land into unrealistic situations.

Recommend 0
MakeMyTrip
May 05, 2019 07:08pm

The next rocket scientist of Pakistan will come from this university. Pakistan asat test will be done here

Recommend 0
Hafeez, Canada
May 05, 2019 07:13pm

Big IT, engineering, and research medical universities are due mr. Khan. Shukat khanum could be flag bearer for medical research..

Recommend 0
Zain
May 05, 2019 07:23pm

I am confused. Do they teach science or do they teach sufism ? Both cannot co-exist as history proves.

Recommend 0
shake chilli
May 05, 2019 07:23pm

How many dollars per expat. For dam it was $1000

Recommend 0
Saeed
May 05, 2019 07:32pm

Fix the universities and colleges we already build. They all are in distress, don’t create one more mess.

Recommend 0
Prateik
May 05, 2019 07:33pm

Pakistan should focus on science and maths.

Recommend 0

