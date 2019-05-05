'Science and spirituality': PM Imran lays foundation stone of Al-Qadir University in Sohawa
Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University on Sunday in Sohawa in Jhelum district.
"I had been thinking about creating this university for the past 23 years," the premier said. "It has been named after Abdul Qadir Jilani, who linked science and spirituality. We consider spirituality a super science; it needs research, which will be conducted here.
"Thirty-five per cent students will be given scholarships [at Al-Qadir University]. We will run it on Namal University's model. This varsity is not being established through government funds but through private fundraising.
"This university is being formed for a purpose. We want to turn our youth into leaders. That will happen when they get to know the principles of the state of Madinah. We will undertake research and learn how the Muslims rose from Madinah. We will also develop latest technologies here, for which we will ask China for help."
Taking a stab at previous governments, the premier said: "The ideology, the vision and the objective of Pakistan were long forgotten by our political leadership in recent past [...] it is sad that we deviated from our destined path but now we must get back on track. Institutions like Al-Qadir University will serve as the first step towards doing that."
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and other officials.
Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari visited Sohawa to review arrangements for the foundation laying ceremony of the university, according to Radio Pakistan.
"The best investment for the country at this point is in intellect & learning of its youth," said Bukhari on Twitter. "Al-Qadir University is a vision for making next generation leaders well versed in Islamic foundations — that’s the kind of farsighted ideas Prime Minister Imran Khan and the First Lady have for the Pakistan of tomorrow."
Comments (17)
Build some technical universities
Build 4 IT Universities with Research Centers, in all provinces, those must be under Federal Government, all must report to PM direct, no Muraad and Zardari, please.
Really? We need one here? Come on Mr. PM really? Another jewel in your crown!
Plan or dont plan. Just do it. Any problem take a U Turn
Happy to hear this news.... Good investment for future generations
Now something technical for the near future.... Jobs oriented training please... gulf jobs.... Africa jobs...Malaysia jobs....
Who is Mr. Al-Qadir ?
@Wellwisher, and technical Schools....
Well done PTI / Imran Khan.
Well done PM Imran Khan.
@Wellwisher, those are also built
That is good start but at the end we should not land into unrealistic situations.
The next rocket scientist of Pakistan will come from this university. Pakistan asat test will be done here
Big IT, engineering, and research medical universities are due mr. Khan. Shukat khanum could be flag bearer for medical research..
I am confused. Do they teach science or do they teach sufism ? Both cannot co-exist as history proves.
How many dollars per expat. For dam it was $1000
Fix the universities and colleges we already build. They all are in distress, don’t create one more mess.
Pakistan should focus on science and maths.