DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Imran lays foundation stone of Al-Qadir University in Jhelum district

Dawn.comUpdated May 05, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University for Sufism at Sohawa in district Jhelum on Sunday. — File
Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University for Sufism at Sohawa in district Jhelum on Sunday. — File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University for Sufism at Sohawa in Jhelum district.

"I had been thinking about creating this university for the past 23 years," the premier said. "This university has been named after Abdul Qadir Jilani, who had linked science and spirituality. We consider spirituality a super science; it needs research, which will be held here.

"Thirty-five per cent students will be given scholarships [at Al-Qadir University]. We will run it on Namal University's model. This versity is not being made through government funds but through private fundraising."

"This university is being formed for a purpose. We want to turn our youth into leaders. That will happen when they get to know the principles of the state of Madinah. We will get it researched and learn how the Muslims rose from Madinah. We will also develop latest technologies here, for which we will ask China for help."

The launch ceremony was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and other officials.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari visited Sohawa to review arrangements for the foundation laying ceremony of the university, according to Radio Pakistan.

"The best investment for the country at this point is in intellect & learning of its youth," said Bukhari on Twitter. "Al-Qadir University is a vision for making next generation leaders well versed in Islamic foundations — that’s the kind of farsighted ideas Prime Minister Imran Khan and the First Lady have for the Pakistan of tomorrow."

Bukhari, according to Radio Pakistan, said besides contemporary studies of religions with emphasis on Sufism, the university would also have focus on science and technology.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Wellwisher
May 05, 2019 05:37pm

Build some technical universities

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

An ongoing war

An ongoing war

Policies on proscribed organisations must be subject to open debate in parliament.

Editorial

Updated May 05, 2019

Changes at the top

That may be a positive aspect but there is another dimension that needs to be kept in mind.
Updated May 05, 2019

Afridi hits out

This is all Pakistan needed as it heads into a series against England followed by a tough World Cup in that country.
May 05, 2019

UN environment report

THE UN has compiled an expansive draft report on the state of the world’s environment, and as the document’s key...
Sharifs on the move
Updated May 04, 2019

Sharifs on the move

SOMETHING is afoot. The signs are that the PML-N is preparing for an existence, at least temporarily, without the...
May 04, 2019

HIV in Larkana

LARKANA has great significance in the country’s political imagination. As the birthplace of the founder of...
May 04, 2019

Loya Jirga’s demand

A LOYA JIRGA — a grand assembly of Afghanistan’s tribal, political and religious leaders — has just concluded...