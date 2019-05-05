PM Imran lays foundation stone of Al-Qadir University in Jhelum district

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University for Sufism at Sohawa in Jhelum district.

"I had been thinking about creating this university for the past 23 years," the premier said. "This university has been named after Abdul Qadir Jilani, who had linked science and spirituality. We consider spirituality a super science; it needs research, which will be held here.

"Thirty-five per cent students will be given scholarships [at Al-Qadir University]. We will run it on Namal University's model. This versity is not being made through government funds but through private fundraising."

"This university is being formed for a purpose. We want to turn our youth into leaders. That will happen when they get to know the principles of the state of Madinah. We will get it researched and learn how the Muslims rose from Madinah. We will also develop latest technologies here, for which we will ask China for help."

The launch ceremony was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and other officials.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari visited Sohawa to review arrangements for the foundation laying ceremony of the university, according to Radio Pakistan.

"The best investment for the country at this point is in intellect & learning of its youth," said Bukhari on Twitter. "Al-Qadir University is a vision for making next generation leaders well versed in Islamic foundations — that’s the kind of farsighted ideas Prime Minister Imran Khan and the First Lady have for the Pakistan of tomorrow."

Bukhari, according to Radio Pakistan, said besides contemporary studies of religions with emphasis on Sufism, the university would also have focus on science and technology.