Woman killed, daughter-in-law wounded in 'unprovoked' Indian shelling

A woman was killed and her daughter-in-law wounded on Sunday after a mortar shell landed in their house in Azad Jammu and Kashmir amid "unprovoked shelling" by Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC), officials said.

The casualties occurred in Sehra, one of several highly vulnerable villages in Poonch district's Battal sector, where Indian troops started shelling at about 10:45am "without any provocation, catching the residents off guard," said Javed Iqbal, a local police official.

"A mortar shell exploded in the courtyard of a house, killing a woman on the spot and critically injuring her daughter in law," he said, adding that continued shelling has kept people of the area indoors.

Rubia Kanwal, Pooch district disaster management officer (DDMO), identified the victims as 45-year-old Nasreen Begum, wife of Chaudhry Wazir Hussain, and 24-year-old Sonia Nadeem.

Shariq Talat, DDMO in neighbouring Kotli district, told Dawn that Goi and Tatta Pani sectors in his jurisdiction were also being hit by Indian troops with "heavy weapons".

"So far no losses have been reported from anywhere [in the two sectors]," he said.

While condemning Indian shelling vehemently, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said he was greatly saddened by the loss of yet another innocent civilian life in the area.

"Targeting the unarmed and innocent civilians along the LoC reflects the height of cowardliness on the part of the Indian Army," he said.

"The Indian government is gravely mistaken in believing that such dastardly acts can force Kashmiris to change their stance on India’s illegal occupation of their motherland," he added.

The AJK premier also called upon the international community to take serious stock of the situation and play its due role in addressing the root cause of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Though the heavily militarised LoC has witnessed frequent ceasefire violations for a long time now, tensions along the border skyrocketed after an attack on an Indian army convoy in the Pulwama area of India-occupied Kashmir in February this year.

According to officials, the latest casualties have pushed the death toll in ceasefire violations by the Indian Army in the current year to 15, including six females, while the number of injured civilians has gone up to 82, including 33 females.