Suspected killer of journalist Ali Sher Rajpar arrested in Naushero Feroz

Mohammad Hussain KhanUpdated May 05, 2019

Pad Eidan Press Club president and journalist Ali Sher Rajpar. ─ Photo courtesy Twitter
The suspected killer of Pad Eidan Press Club president and journalist Ali Sher Rajpar was arrested in Naushero Feroz on Sunday.

Ali Sher, who was affiliated with Sindhi newspaper Awami Awaz, was killed in an attack outside the press club yesterday. Initially, it was reported that the attack took place inside the club. The suspected attacker had fled the crime scene and was tracked down by police today in the Benazirabad district. The murder weapon is yet to be recovered.

Police identified the suspect as Habib Rajpar, the first cousin of Ali Sher. Habib killed Ali in the backdrop of a family dispute, according to a police source.

He is being interrogated and his statement is to be recorded by police under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The suspect told police that his cousin had annoyed him in the wake of a family issue, over which he killed him. Details of the arrest will be shared by police this evening.

