Today's Paper | May 05, 2019

Editorial: New finance team should strike balance between technical and institutional knowledge

May 05, 2019

IMF Loan
Pakistan

An ongoing war

Policies on proscribed organisations must be subject to open debate in parliament.

Editorial

Updated May 05, 2019

Changes at the top

THE weekend began with a surprise series of announcements that the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and the...
May 05, 2019

Afridi hits out

CRICKETER Shahid Afridi’s book has stirred controversy involving past heroes and has brought into question the...
May 05, 2019

UN environment report

THE UN has compiled an expansive draft report on the state of the world’s environment, and as the document’s key...
Updated May 04, 2019

Sharifs on the move

SOMETHING is afoot. The signs are that the PML-N is preparing for an existence, at least temporarily, without the...
May 04, 2019

HIV in Larkana

LARKANA has great significance in the country’s political imagination. As the birthplace of the founder of...
May 04, 2019

Loya Jirga’s demand

A LOYA JIRGA — a grand assembly of Afghanistan’s tribal, political and religious leaders — has just concluded...