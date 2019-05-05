DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Tariq Bajwa says left SBP to avoid conflict with govt

Monitoring DeskUpdated May 05, 2019

Email

Outgoing State Bank of Pakistan governor Tariq Bajwa. ─ DawnNewsTV/File
Outgoing State Bank of Pakistan governor Tariq Bajwa. ─ DawnNewsTV/File

KARACHI: Tariq Bajwa, the outgoing governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has said that he has resigned from the office to avoid confrontation with the government.

Mr Bajwa was replying to a question on a private news channel on Saturday night that as to why he quit his office before completing his three-year term. He said a confrontation between the government and the central bank was not in the interest of the country. “So, I preferred to tender my resignation instead of approaching courts,” he added.

Mr Bajwa said that the country’s interests were more important than his job. He said he would go to the office on Monday and return after relinquishing the charge.

On Friday evening, Mr Bajwa was asked to resign while he was in Islam­abad for talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2019

IMF Loan
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Kamran
May 05, 2019 10:04am

Graceful conduct. The same cannot be said of the Government.

Recommend 0
Tariq
May 05, 2019 10:08am

Premier has given him chance but it look like he fails the opportunity therefore no need to stir any contraversey.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

An ongoing war

An ongoing war

Policies on proscribed organisations must be subject to open debate in parliament.

Editorial

Updated May 05, 2019

Changes at the top

THE weekend began with a surprise series of announcements that the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and the...
Updated May 05, 2019

Afridi hits out

CRICKETER Shahid Afridi’s book has stirred controversy involving past heroes and has brought into question the...
May 05, 2019

UN environment report

THE UN has compiled an expansive draft report on the state of the world’s environment, and as the document’s key...
Sharifs on the move
Updated May 04, 2019

Sharifs on the move

SOMETHING is afoot. The signs are that the PML-N is preparing for an existence, at least temporarily, without the...
May 04, 2019

HIV in Larkana

LARKANA has great significance in the country’s political imagination. As the birthplace of the founder of...
May 04, 2019

Loya Jirga’s demand

A LOYA JIRGA — a grand assembly of Afghanistan’s tribal, political and religious leaders — has just concluded...