Journalist killed in attack on Pad Eidan Press Club

DADU: A journalist was killed in an attack on the Pad Eidan Press Club on Saturday.

SSP Naushahero Feroze Tariq Walayat while talking to Dawn confirmed the death of Ali Sher Rajpar, who was affiliated with Sindhi newspaper Awami Awaz. Rajpar was also an office-bearer of the press club.

The SSP said that the body was brought to the local hospital for a post-mortem examination, adding that the motive behind murder could not be known immediately.

The suspected attacker fled after the crime and the SSP said he would be arrested soon.

Journalists in Moro, Naushahero Feroze and Pad Eidan held protests against the murder and demanded arrest of the killers.

Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2019