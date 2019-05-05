IMF economist Dr Reza Baqir appointed SBP governor
KARACHI: In a late-night notification, the finance division formally announced that Dr Reza Baqir of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been appointed governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to serve for a three-year term.
For the post of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman, the guessing game continued over who the replacement will be.
An Aitchison alumnus, Dr Baqir earned his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley, in Economics and has worked with the IMF for the last 16 years. He has been the chief of the IMF’s Debt Policy Division and worked on IMF policies on external debt sustainability and restructuring of member countries. He has also helped design debt and fiscal policies for crisis-hit countries like Greece and Ukraine, among others. Before the IMF, Dr Baqir worked at the World Bank, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Union Bank of Switzerland.
Announcement about appointment of FBR chairman still awaited
Dr Baqir will be the second IMF staffer to head the central bank. Before him Dr Mohammad Yaqub was also brought in from the IMF to head the State Bank from 1993 to 1999. Dr Yaqub built the architecture of an independent central bank before running into problems after the freezing of foreign currency accounts following the nuclear detonations in 1998 and subsequent sanctions. He was replaced by Dr Ishrat Husain from the World Bank who served two terms as well before being replaced by Dr Shamshad Akhtar from the Asian Development Bank.
Being an IMF insider, Dr Baqir’s appointment will raise some natural questions. Will he resign from the Fund to take up his new position, or remain an IMF employee while serving as State Bank governor? His predecessors from the multilateral agencies did not return to their former employers after leaving SBP governorship. How will he discharge his role as governor for Pakistan at the IMF, a post that comes with the position he has been appointed at the State Bank, without a conflict of interest coming up considering he will be an employee of the Fund and a key representative of a country borrowing from the Fund at the same time?
A number of names circulated for the position of FBR chairman, but no hint of confirmation emerged from the government till late on Saturday. Dr Ahmed Mujtaba Memon, a former officer of the customs department was in play but there was the matter of an FIR that was registered against him back in 2016 on corruption charges. The case was closed, but his re-entry into the FBR was compromised so he was accommodated in the finance division as an additional secretary instead. Any appointment of Mr Memon is likely to dredge up this history.
Monday will tell how well the uncertainty has gone down on the trade floor. The next auction of government treasury bills is scheduled for Wednesday, and at that time the expectations that debt markets have on the direction of interest rates will also become apparent.
Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2019
Good Luck Sir.
No lessons learned from recent past and only common people pay the price.
good pick. he looks impressive on paper. we should always hire from IMF/WB/ADB for these key positions. These people are well educated, have the requisite foreign experience, and can understand our issues better than the local nincompoops who are making cars run on water
Not sure how the question about conflict of interest will pan out. Something which needs to be obviously sorted but having known Mr Raza Baqir directly I can promise you he’s the most brilliant man. Right from the first grade everyone around him knew that he’s a cut above academically Hoping he can improve the dire situation at hand.
Whats the use if he'll not be allowed to follow the right policies.
Dr. Reza Baqir is an excellent choice. Perfect experience and world exposure for the job at the SBP.
PTI’s promise of people coming from abroad to get jobs in NAYA Pakistan fulfilled.
From the frying pan into the fire. Earlier, we had a local bureaucrat from the District Management Group sitting over our monetary policies and economy's evaluation. Now we have an international bureaucrat from the "World Management Group" (IMF). Pity the nation that does not have a technocrat with a pro-poor indigenous profile to lead its central bank.........
Dark day for Pakistan. Big devaluation on the cards... shame no intelligent person in Pakistan .
Good decision.
Does he know the internal politics of the institutions of Pakistan? How long will he last is wait and see.
IMF stranglehold on Pakistan's economy. Now all CPEC information will be leaked. How will PMIK maintain a balance or is CPEC doomed.
Such talented overseas Pakistanis can not change the attitude of the real force behind state policy making. Some short time measures will be taken to complete the duration of IMF program . At the end of the day he will be a real frustrated man.
All the previous and the present SBP governors have to work with their hands tied. Will not have much effect on Pakistan's economy
This government has become the parachute government. Bring all people from SBP, Finance till PCB from abroad who have no knowledge of local problems and rule us. Whoever said PMIK for life,
Cosmetic changes will not work, core issues need to be resolved which requires establishment approval. Unless they are fixed, it is not possible for any change in economy.
So now we have a world bank Finance Minister, an IMF Governor, and most probably someone from another international organization to serve as FBR chairman. What next? Reminds one of Moeen Qureshi and Shaukat Aziz.
I wonder why and how someone from SBP is not promoted to be appointed as Governor of SBP instead importing someone from overseas which had been in the past. Secondly what crime did SBP senior executives commit that they are ignored to be elevated as Governor SBP? Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
How can he remain an employee of IMF after becoming Governor of SBP. Any way IMF will control all fiscal policies but an IMF employee controlling as SBP Governor will be very unusual as SBP will be a branch of IMF then.
Poor choice or perhaps a forced appointment by IMF to pursue its agenda. IMF policies may not be favourable to IK vision of naya Pakistan
You have such distinguished bright people and you still are in such an economic mess, why?
Well We'll Well The country is officially a colony of IMF, great achievement for the makers of Maya Pakistan, Ramadan & EID Gift in advance
Let us appoint Finance Minister from the IMF, perhaps we have done that too, for merely getting the Dollars! Why not hand over the country's reigns into the hands of the IMF?
Open confession that PM Imran Khan has surrender to world economic bodies, I say nothing wrong in it in present circumstances as it's not wise to follow the path of Venezuelan republic by standing in front of America.
The IMF are getting those that will do their bidding in the Finance department and now at the SBP. The elites in this country require you to go for these perpetual external loans instead of paying their fair share of taxes or tough tax reforms.
So much for the 'nia Pakistan'. It's back to the status quo.
Looking at his expertise to resolve the problems of Greece and other countries, Dr. Baqir seems to be the best choice. Wonderful move.
This is game-changer !!
This just gets more interesting. Pakistan not only has major loans from the IMF but now has IMF key members keeping an eye on Pakistan by taking up a main position as the governor of the state bank of Pakistan.
Presidential order in perfect action, appointment late night by the PM.
Pakistan economy is unstructured, weak and in shambles whereas Dr Baqir all his career work a very structured and disciplined organisation. This new appointment will test his capacity to fix very complex economic issues including working in a highly politicised environment. Wishing him best of luck.
after some years, they will appoint PM also
Great. More economic hitmen .... Just what we need.
Excellent choice with brilliant educational and professional background. Best of luck.
Well that's a good move. Let hope he helps his country
How long ?
@Ali, We do have quality people technically. Perhaps, we don't have trustworthiness to lead any government institute. Alas!
Is it part of the deal?
He is appointed so IMF can excecute their agenda in Pakistan without any hurdle. This is PTI Nya Pakistan.
We may never know how the inside politics of Pakistan works but IMF has some role init and won big by appointing their own in SBP. Loans are to be given but the new fellow must know that it's just a matter of time.
Good choice. Hope the the real powers allow him to work freely. We wish the best to him and Pakistan.
Surprisingly how can he leave a lucrative international position for the post of SBP Governer.
just like we are hiring highly qualified and competitive people from abroad day by day for all key positions, I would suggest Imran Khan to replace all his existing non qualified Ministers with foreigners including himself so that Pakistan's could come on right track.
Assad Umar first now the others are all been made scapegoats! Truth of the matter is the real person to blame is IK! The others were trying to fulfill his rhetoric and election claims doomed for failure. A good captain takes blame not point fingers!
His bio is impressive, but he shall protect the interests of Pakistan not IMF.
IMF wants its own man on top of SBP to make sure Chinese loans are not being paid while Pakistan is borrowing from IMF.
Well done and congratulations, "Dr Baqir earned his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley, in Economics and has worked with the IMF for the last 16 years".
But here's the thing, Uneducated and Mullas will whine about him being an "IMF agent". The sad fate of Pakistan unfortunately.
@Hafeez, Canada , He is a Pakistani with an international experience. What do you know about intelligence?
@Tamir , We need IMF more than IMF needs us. How you think we are sustainable without a helping hand? You be thankful that they still may provide us the package from drowning in our own broken economy.
Which countries citizenship does he hold?
the game is overground. now some ceo's china will place when repayment starts.
IMF wants to control both fiscal and monetary policies which is understandable. Battling double-digit inflation amidst mounting fiscal deficit is going to be his primary challenge. Rising oil price is also going to put pressure on Current Account Deficit and Balance of Payments. It's going to be a very challenging few months.