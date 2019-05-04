DAWN.COM

IMF economist Dr Reza Baqir appointed SBP governor for 3 years

Sanaullah Khan | Dawn.comUpdated May 04, 2019

Dr Reza Baqir has been with the IMF since 2000. — Photo courtesy The British University In Egypt (bue.edu.eg)
President Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Dr Reza Baqir, a long-time economist with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a period of three years, a notification issued by the Finance Division said on Saturday.

The senior economist will replace Tariq Bajwa, who was unexpectedly removed from the post on Friday along with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman.

A notification said the federal government in pursuance of a federal cabinet decision had accepted the resignation tendered by Bajwa as the central bank's governor on May 03 "with immediate effect".

"The President of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Dr Reza Baqir as Governor State Bank of Pakistan for a period of three years from the date he assumes office," a subsequent notification read. It said the terms and conditions of his appointment will be notified later with the president's approval.

Who is the new SBP head?

The IMF website lists Dr Baqir as the Fund's current Senior Resident Representative for Arab Republic of Egypt.

He had previously served as the Head of Mission for Romania at the IMF following his appointment in January 2016, according to the Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan.

As per his executive profile posted by Bloomberg, Dr Baqir has been with the IMF since 2000 as the head of the Debt Policy Division,

A graduate of Harvard University, he later obtained a PhD in economics at the University of California, Berkeley.

The new SBP governor has worked with the World Bank, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Union Bank of Switzerland.

