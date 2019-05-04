DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 04, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Easter attack bombers travelled to 3 Indian states for 'some sort of training': Sri Lankan army chief

Dawn.comMay 04, 2019

Email

Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake of the Sri Lankan Army in an interview with BBC. — Photo courtesy: Secunder Kermani's Twitter account
Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake of the Sri Lankan Army in an interview with BBC. — Photo courtesy: Secunder Kermani's Twitter account

The Sri Lankan Army has, for the first time since the deadly Easter Sunday bombings, confirmed that the suicide bombers involved in the attacks had travelled to India "for some sort of training or to make some more links towards the other organisations outside the country".

“They (those involved in the attack) have gone to India, they have travelled to [Indian-occupied] Kashmir, they have gone to Bangalore, they have travelled to Kerala state. [That is] the information available with us as of now,” said Sri Lankan army chief Lt Gen Mahesh Senanayake during an interview with the BBC.

The development comes a week after Indian media citing a top military official had reported that the suspected mastermind of the attack, Mohammad Zahran Hashim, had spent a "substantial amount of time in south India".

Moreover, an unnamed security official had earlier told the Indian Express that intelligence agencies were tracking more than a dozen suspects from Tamil Nadu and Kerala whose phone numbers were found in Hashim's call records.

When asked whether it could be gleaned from the information available that the attacks were plotted inside Sri Lanka or if there is evidence that the attacks were coordinated centrally by figures inside the militant Islamic State group in Syria, Senanayake said: "Looking at the pattern of operation and the places that the leadership has travelled [...] so there has to be some outside involvement of some leadership or instructions."

The army commander acknowledged that there had been some information and intelligence sharing issues, saying the "military intelligence wanted to go in a different direction and the others wanted a different [direction] and there was a gap which everyone can see today".

When asked who then could be blamed for the failure to share intelligence, Senanayake said: "I believe that everybody who is responsible for intelligence gathering and preparation of these plans, who are responsible for the national security, are to be blamed, including the political hierarchies."

He suggested that negligence in security matters was the reason Sri Lanka was attacked. "Too much of freedom, too much of peace for the last 10 years. People forget what happened for 30 years. People [were] enjoying peace and neglected security," he said.

Senanayake gave an optimistic response when asked whether he could "confidently say to people around the world that Sri Lanka is a safe place for international tourists".

"Sri Lanka is a country which fought for 26 years. The cases we faced at that time [were] more difficult, and [involved] more terror than what we are facing today.

"We are deployed on the ground to give confidence to the public and ensure there is no violence or escalation of communal riots in this country. I have trust [in] the armed forces and the police of this country to bring normalcy [as] soon as possible," he said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Jobs and jihad

Jobs and jihad

All the men involved in the Sri Lanka attacks were from well-off families.

Editorial

May 04, 2019

Sharifs on the move

SOMETHING is afoot. The signs are that the PML-N is preparing for an existence, at least temporarily, without the...
May 04, 2019

HIV in Larkana

LARKANA has great significance in the country’s political imagination. As the birthplace of the founder of...
May 04, 2019

Loya Jirga’s demand

A LOYA JIRGA — a grand assembly of Afghanistan’s tribal, political and religious leaders — has just concluded...
Updated May 03, 2019

Masood Azhar ban

JeM may have made Indian occupied Kashmir its focus, but its cadres have caused plenty of havoc in Pakistan as well.
Updated May 03, 2019

Diminishing freedom

PTI govt should consider the possibility that one day it too may want an independent media to tell the story like it is.
May 03, 2019

Closure to Sahiwal

THE brother of a man who was among the four victims of a shootout in Sahiwal in January has gone to the Supreme ...