'PTI government will take up every difficult task,' PM Imran promises
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday vowed that his government will "make the impossible possible" by building houses for the less privileged.
The premier, who was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Renala Khurd, said that it was the state's job to ensure that every citizen has access to shelter, food and other basic facilities. He announced that the housing scheme will be launched country-wide and added that the critics of the project will see that it will gain pace every year.
"This is a difficult task, otherwise the past two governments would have taken [this project] up," he said. "Our government will take up every difficult task."
"Initiating the project took time because of legislative and legal hurdles. We had to introduce laws so that it would be possible for banks to give loans to people for this purpose," he told the attendees, going on to say that the government will take banks on board and introduce mortgage laws so that a salaried person will also be able to buy a house.
Prime Minister Imran said that the building of the houses will be outsourced to the private sector and the government will merely assist in the process.
"We want every citizen to have a roof over their heads," he said.
The premier also said that the government seeks to build high-rise apartment blocks in the place of shanty towns in urban cities. He said that the centre has asked Chinese builders to assist the government in the project using the latest technology so that work can be completed quickly.
He said that the 'state of Madina' became strong because it cared for its poor, even though it initially lacked resources. The west, he said, had attained success because it followed the model of the Madina state.
The Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is an ambitious project that was announced by the prime minister in a launch ceremony held in October 2018. The government is looking to build five million affordable houses in five years for low-income segments of society under the plan.
JW Forland plant to create new jobs
Later in the day, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of JW Forland facility park and Haier industrial park in Lahore, the prime minister said that manufacturing of cars in Pakistan will create around 40,000 new jobs.
He assured that the Prime Minister Office will assist local and foreign investors to improve ease of doing business in Pakistan. The premier regretted that in Pakistan hurdles were created for investors forcing them to pull their money out and invest in other countries instead.
He congratulated Javed Afridi, the chief executive officer of Haier Pakistan, over the completion of the park.
Wait for noon league to say this was their idea and all their illiterate voters say yes this is correct.
Good luck to PTI. Hopefully if opposition doesn't stop creating instability all projects will be completed.
Great Initiative. InshAllah in 5 Years we will witness Naya Pakistan.
It will be at this stage in 10 years time too. Pie in the sky
About as much chance of success as CPEC.
It's all and fine but where is the money coming from?
All lies. Where is the money going to come from?
Good initiative and wish IK and his government every success.
It's always good to aim high....
Sincere man
So basically it’s a Chinese project. May get made in fifty or so years and then last for maybe one.
Private builder will build these houses and common citizen will take loan to pay EMI. What is the exact role of government here and how it's different from past projects?
It is easy to launch schemes but difficult to implement them.
This is a good initial step, the performance will be judges when houses are built and needy people are allocated their houses based on merits not on favouring certain individuals and their known friends. (Awam ki Awaz).
Waiting for PML-N dummies as well as Bilawal to find some faults this scheme as well. What they could not do in 30 years of power rotation, they want others to fail in that attempt as well.
Don't expect them to be liberal with praises or applaud for IK. They think they are the master of the universe who can solve (but could not) every problem facing the ordinary Pakistani. Just because they expect people to believe their lies and vote for them again.
Neverthelss, well done IK. You are on the right track. Don't let anyone derail you from you rmission.
Thanks for the positive initiative from PTI. Knowing the characteristics PM Imran Khan, it is understandable as he loves challenges & making a million houses is a precise difficult task, he would love to take the challenge & finish the job. Best of luck PM.
We definitely do not need high rise buildings.
Great work by PM IK
Dear Prime Minister, this is one of your good intentions, but please fix the economy first. Expand education especially for women, improve quality of heath, reduce corruption, and improve the conditions of the overseas Pakistanis. Once economy will shot up, people will take care of their own housing and everything else. Government built housing is not a solution to the unemployed people.
Good but money?
Good, no more corruption by private companies. Now it’s governments turn :-)
Karachi remains neglected while other parts of countries are being slowly developed.
Now he is on planting foundation stone missions.
Good initiative by Pakistan. But, how Govt will market those houses. It’s free !!
@Mohd azeez, money will come from banks. Before commenting please ar least read the article
@Naseem Ahmad, maybe not you but what about poor people living in the streets .. what an arrogant statement
people who are asking where the money is going to come from are the same people who asked the same question when he was building the hospitals. Have a little faith, it is important to have faith, lot of things seemed impossible, have been done in whole human history. Just for e.g, creation of Pakistan is one of them, I know you people will not believe it, but if you read the history, you will believe it. Things unravel without any plan if the intentions are honest. Quid-e-Azam did not know or planned in 1920s of Pakistan, he was part of Congress.
@Rohit, banks, where else.
@Kharkhowa Kalita, banks, where else.
Tiger of Pakistan! Mr Honorable PM Imran Khan. We follow you Dear Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan. They are now millions of Imran Khan they can't defeat us all together. Helping the poor and putting money on them as our masses are poor will change the destiny of our great country for the industrialize nation our Pakistan will become.
Pakistan Zindabad!
@A shah , Hambantota is working, as is the railway IN Sri Lanka. Is Chabahar operational, after 15 years? NO. Chinese are the fastest builders, this is a fact. Indians just lie.
@Gaz, wait ZAB promised makan, so it is really his project being built by the PTI, while the PPP looted the country, and Sindh in particular.
Thank you Mr. Promise Khan. What will you promise tomorrow and day after tomorrow?
@Ujla sitara, envision , facilitate legal and other changes, and see it executed.
@Kharkhowa Kalita, typical Indian troll comment. Banks provide funds.
@Mahmood, agree.
@Vikas , basically a Pakistani project, you can say it, the world won't collapse.
@Prateik, this is true worldwide. American railroads and roads are in poor shape and from the 1930s. Canadian highways have huge potholes. And millions are homeless.
@Naseem Ahmad, we definitely do, building as if we are in Oklahoma or Canada is a nonstarter.
All Talk No Action PTI.
@A, NAB is ready.
Who hasn’t promised “ROTI, KAPRA OR MAKAN” wish our leaders would come down to earth and stop making unrealistic, unachievable promises.
5 years should be good to show a road map towards progress, but if you promise to bring change in economy and keep promising people the moon, you will fall flat on your face.
Stabilize the economy first, bring down the cost of living, bring the Rupee value back so people can actually live decent, stop giving away money you haven’t had in decades
Try taking up declining economy.
@NACParis, like how PTI created instability for the previous government but they were still able to deliver much. PTI without interference is still clueless on how to boost the economy.
@haider shaikh, Where will banks get the money from?
CONGRATULATIONS. Keep it up. V ❤️ U PM IK.
IK will deliver what he promises.
Another of Modi scheme ..housing for all by 22 taken up by Imran ..
Who will pay. Or government is real estate developer now . Small roof for Awam bigger roof for officials. Make solid rules and regulations for economy and let the people decide what type of roof they want.