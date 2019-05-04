DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 04, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'PTI government will take up every difficult task,' PM Imran promises

Dawn.comUpdated May 04, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Okara District's Renala Khurd city. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Okara District's Renala Khurd city. — DawnNewsTV screengrab

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday vowed that his government will "make the impossible possible" by building houses for the less privileged.

The premier, who was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Renala Khurd, said that it was the state's job to ensure that every citizen has access to shelter, food and other basic facilities. He announced that the housing scheme will be launched country-wide and added that the critics of the project will see that it will gain pace every year.

"This is a difficult task, otherwise the past two governments would have taken [this project] up," he said. "Our government will take up every difficult task."

"Initiating the project took time because of legislative and legal hurdles. We had to introduce laws so that it would be possible for banks to give loans to people for this purpose," he told the attendees, going on to say that the government will take banks on board and introduce mortgage laws so that a salaried person will also be able to buy a house.

Prime Minister Imran said that the building of the houses will be outsourced to the private sector and the government will merely assist in the process.

"We want every citizen to have a roof over their heads," he said.

The premier also said that the government seeks to build high-rise apartment blocks in the place of shanty towns in urban cities. He said that the centre has asked Chinese builders to assist the government in the project using the latest technology so that work can be completed quickly.

He said that the 'state of Madina' became strong because it cared for its poor, even though it initially lacked resources. The west, he said, had attained success because it followed the model of the Madina state.

The Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is an ambitious project that was announced by the prime minister in a launch ceremony held in October 2018. The government is looking to build five million affordable houses in five years for low-income segments of society under the plan.

JW Forland plant to create new jobs

Later in the day, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of JW Forland facility park and Haier industrial park in Lahore, the prime minister said that manufacturing of cars in Pakistan will create around 40,000 new jobs.

He assured that the Prime Minister Office will assist local and foreign investors to improve ease of doing business in Pakistan. The premier regretted that in Pakistan hurdles were created for investors forcing them to pull their money out and invest in other countries instead.

He congratulated Javed Afridi, the chief executive officer of Haier Pakistan, over the completion of the park.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (51)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Gaz
May 04, 2019 04:22pm

Wait for noon league to say this was their idea and all their illiterate voters say yes this is correct.

Recommend 0
NACParis
May 04, 2019 04:26pm

Good luck to PTI. Hopefully if opposition doesn't stop creating instability all projects will be completed.

Recommend 0
Fahad
May 04, 2019 04:26pm

Great Initiative. InshAllah in 5 Years we will witness Naya Pakistan.

Recommend 0
A shah
May 04, 2019 04:27pm

It will be at this stage in 10 years time too. Pie in the sky

Recommend 0
A shah
May 04, 2019 04:28pm

About as much chance of success as CPEC.

Recommend 0
Rohit
May 04, 2019 04:32pm

It's all and fine but where is the money coming from?

Recommend 0
Mohd azeez
May 04, 2019 04:47pm

All lies. Where is the money going to come from?

Recommend 0
Prince Ahmed
May 04, 2019 04:49pm

Good initiative and wish IK and his government every success.

Recommend 0
Parvez
May 04, 2019 04:49pm

It's always good to aim high....

Recommend 0
Ali
May 04, 2019 04:49pm

Sincere man

Recommend 0
Vikas
May 04, 2019 04:49pm

So basically it’s a Chinese project. May get made in fifty or so years and then last for maybe one.

Recommend 0
Ujla sitara
May 04, 2019 04:53pm

Private builder will build these houses and common citizen will take loan to pay EMI. What is the exact role of government here and how it's different from past projects?

Recommend 0
Prateik
May 04, 2019 04:56pm

It is easy to launch schemes but difficult to implement them.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 04, 2019 05:08pm

This is a good initial step, the performance will be judges when houses are built and needy people are allocated their houses based on merits not on favouring certain individuals and their known friends. (Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Mahmood
May 04, 2019 05:17pm

Waiting for PML-N dummies as well as Bilawal to find some faults this scheme as well. What they could not do in 30 years of power rotation, they want others to fail in that attempt as well.

Don't expect them to be liberal with praises or applaud for IK. They think they are the master of the universe who can solve (but could not) every problem facing the ordinary Pakistani. Just because they expect people to believe their lies and vote for them again.

Neverthelss, well done IK. You are on the right track. Don't let anyone derail you from you rmission.

Recommend 0
anil kumar
May 04, 2019 05:19pm

Thanks for the positive initiative from PTI. Knowing the characteristics PM Imran Khan, it is understandable as he loves challenges & making a million houses is a precise difficult task, he would love to take the challenge & finish the job. Best of luck PM.

Recommend 0
Naseem Ahmad
May 04, 2019 05:19pm

We definitely do not need high rise buildings.

Recommend 0
MHZ
May 04, 2019 05:26pm

Great work by PM IK

Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
May 04, 2019 05:28pm

Dear Prime Minister, this is one of your good intentions, but please fix the economy first. Expand education especially for women, improve quality of heath, reduce corruption, and improve the conditions of the overseas Pakistanis. Once economy will shot up, people will take care of their own housing and everything else. Government built housing is not a solution to the unemployed people.

Recommend 0
Kharkhowa Kalita
May 04, 2019 05:37pm

Good but money?

Recommend 0
A
May 04, 2019 05:40pm

Good, no more corruption by private companies. Now it’s governments turn :-)

Recommend 0
Eddy
May 04, 2019 05:50pm

Karachi remains neglected while other parts of countries are being slowly developed.

Recommend 0
Comment
May 04, 2019 05:50pm

Now he is on planting foundation stone missions.

Recommend 0
Narendra
May 04, 2019 06:00pm

Good initiative by Pakistan. But, how Govt will market those houses. It’s free !!

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
May 04, 2019 06:00pm

@Mohd azeez, money will come from banks. Before commenting please ar least read the article

Recommend 0
Qamar Rathore
May 04, 2019 06:14pm

@Naseem Ahmad, maybe not you but what about poor people living in the streets .. what an arrogant statement

Recommend 0
pakistani
May 04, 2019 06:19pm

people who are asking where the money is going to come from are the same people who asked the same question when he was building the hospitals. Have a little faith, it is important to have faith, lot of things seemed impossible, have been done in whole human history. Just for e.g, creation of Pakistan is one of them, I know you people will not believe it, but if you read the history, you will believe it. Things unravel without any plan if the intentions are honest. Quid-e-Azam did not know or planned in 1920s of Pakistan, he was part of Congress.

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 04, 2019 06:20pm

@Rohit, banks, where else.

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 04, 2019 06:22pm

@Kharkhowa Kalita, banks, where else.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
May 04, 2019 06:26pm

Tiger of Pakistan! Mr Honorable PM Imran Khan. We follow you Dear Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan. They are now millions of Imran Khan they can't defeat us all together. Helping the poor and putting money on them as our masses are poor will change the destiny of our great country for the industrialize nation our Pakistan will become.

Pakistan Zindabad!

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 04, 2019 06:33pm

@A shah , Hambantota is working, as is the railway IN Sri Lanka. Is Chabahar operational, after 15 years? NO. Chinese are the fastest builders, this is a fact. Indians just lie.

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 04, 2019 06:35pm

@Gaz, wait ZAB promised makan, so it is really his project being built by the PTI, while the PPP looted the country, and Sindh in particular.

Recommend 0
Dr Amir Khan
May 04, 2019 06:40pm

Thank you Mr. Promise Khan. What will you promise tomorrow and day after tomorrow?

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 04, 2019 06:40pm

@Ujla sitara, envision , facilitate legal and other changes, and see it executed.

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 04, 2019 06:42pm

@Kharkhowa Kalita, typical Indian troll comment. Banks provide funds.

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 04, 2019 06:42pm

@Mahmood, agree.

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 04, 2019 06:43pm

@Vikas , basically a Pakistani project, you can say it, the world won't collapse.

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 04, 2019 06:45pm

@Prateik, this is true worldwide. American railroads and roads are in poor shape and from the 1930s. Canadian highways have huge potholes. And millions are homeless.

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 04, 2019 06:48pm

@Naseem Ahmad, we definitely do, building as if we are in Oklahoma or Canada is a nonstarter.

Recommend 0
anwarsher
May 04, 2019 06:50pm

All Talk No Action PTI.

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 04, 2019 06:51pm

@A, NAB is ready.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
May 04, 2019 06:52pm

Who hasn’t promised “ROTI, KAPRA OR MAKAN” wish our leaders would come down to earth and stop making unrealistic, unachievable promises.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
May 04, 2019 06:53pm

5 years should be good to show a road map towards progress, but if you promise to bring change in economy and keep promising people the moon, you will fall flat on your face.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
May 04, 2019 06:55pm

Stabilize the economy first, bring down the cost of living, bring the Rupee value back so people can actually live decent, stop giving away money you haven’t had in decades

Recommend 0
aslam khan
May 04, 2019 06:56pm

Try taking up declining economy.

Recommend 0
aslam khan
May 04, 2019 06:59pm

@NACParis, like how PTI created instability for the previous government but they were still able to deliver much. PTI without interference is still clueless on how to boost the economy.

Recommend 0
kamal
May 04, 2019 07:00pm

@haider shaikh, Where will banks get the money from?

Recommend 0
Bhaiyajee
May 04, 2019 07:06pm

CONGRATULATIONS. Keep it up. V ❤️ U PM IK.

Recommend 0
Zak
May 04, 2019 07:14pm

IK will deliver what he promises.

Recommend 0
Raja
May 04, 2019 07:26pm

Another of Modi scheme ..housing for all by 22 taken up by Imran ..

Recommend 0
Saeeds
May 04, 2019 07:28pm

Who will pay. Or government is real estate developer now . Small roof for Awam bigger roof for officials. Make solid rules and regulations for economy and let the people decide what type of roof they want.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Jobs and jihad

Jobs and jihad

All the men involved in the Sri Lanka attacks were from well-off families.

Editorial

May 04, 2019

Sharifs on the move

SOMETHING is afoot. The signs are that the PML-N is preparing for an existence, at least temporarily, without the...
May 04, 2019

HIV in Larkana

LARKANA has great significance in the country’s political imagination. As the birthplace of the founder of...
May 04, 2019

Loya Jirga’s demand

A LOYA JIRGA — a grand assembly of Afghanistan’s tribal, political and religious leaders — has just concluded...
Updated May 03, 2019

Masood Azhar ban

JeM may have made Indian occupied Kashmir its focus, but its cadres have caused plenty of havoc in Pakistan as well.
Updated May 03, 2019

Diminishing freedom

PTI govt should consider the possibility that one day it too may want an independent media to tell the story like it is.
May 03, 2019

Closure to Sahiwal

THE brother of a man who was among the four victims of a shootout in Sahiwal in January has gone to the Supreme ...