Punjab governor signs Punjab Local Government Bill 2019

Dawn.comMay 04, 2019

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has signed the Punjab Local Government Bill 2019, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

The new municipal system, according to Radio Pakistan, has two categories: the municipal and mohalla councils in urban areas and tehsil and village councils in rural areas.

Sarwar, in a statement in Lahore today, said that under the new local bodies system, the transfer of power had been ensured to the grassroots level.

Additionally, he said that public representatives will be "truly empowered" in the new local bodies system, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Punjab Assembly on April 30 passed the new Punjab Local Government Bill 2019 within one hour with a majority vote of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf members after Law Minister Raja Basharat and Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi knocked out the opposition on technical grounds, bringing an end to the existing local councils dominated by the PML-N. The bill was introduced in the house only eight days prior.

Comments (1)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 04, 2019 01:15pm

Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.

