DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 04, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Transgender community members get health cards in KP

Bureau ReportUpdated May 04, 2019

Email

Under the new plan the Sehat Insaf Card would give free-of-cost coverage for HIV/AIDS and cancer tests and treatment.
Under the new plan the Sehat Insaf Card would give free-of-cost coverage for HIV/AIDS and cancer tests and treatment.

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa government on Friday gave Sehat Insaf Cards to members of the transgender community to address health problems being faced by the marginalised section of society.

The health cards were given during a function held at the Peshawar Press Club. On the occasion, Sehat Sahulat Programme project director Dr Mohammad Riaz Tanoli said that the provincial government was committed to improving the status of the transgender community.

He said that transgender individuals were reportedly experiencing healthcare disparities and the health department’s step to provide them with Sehat Insaf Cards would end any such discrimination.

On the occasion, the representatives of TransAction Alliance and Blue Veins also shared their views. The organisers said that under the new plan the Sehat Insaf Card would give free-of-cost coverage for HIV/AIDS and cancer tests and treatment.

The programme will offer medical coverage of Rs400,000 per family for tertiary care diseases such as treatment of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, emergency and trauma, fractures and head and spinal injuries as well as joint replacement surgeries.

Farzana Jan, president of Trans­Action Alliance, said on the oc­­ca­­sion that under the Transgender Person’s Protection of Rights Act, 2018, it was illegal to deny healthcare services to the transgender community.

Qamar Naseem, programme coordinator of Blue Veins, appreciated the initiative taken by the government to support the transgender community and said that the transgender population continued to face major challenges in getting appropriate healthcare facilities.

Taimur Kamal, coordinator of Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network, said the health cards would help alleviate poverty and safeguard poor segments of society by improving their access to healthcare services.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Nasir
May 04, 2019 09:33am

Excellent, moving in the right direction!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Jobs and jihad

Jobs and jihad

All the men involved in the Sri Lanka attacks were from well-off families.

Editorial

May 04, 2019

Sharifs on the move

SOMETHING is afoot. The signs are that the PML-N is preparing for an existence, at least temporarily, without the...
May 04, 2019

HIV in Larkana

LARKANA has great significance in the country’s political imagination. As the birthplace of the founder of...
May 04, 2019

Loya Jirga’s demand

A LOYA JIRGA — a grand assembly of Afghanistan’s tribal, political and religious leaders — has just concluded...
Updated May 03, 2019

Masood Azhar ban

JeM may have made Indian occupied Kashmir its focus, but its cadres have caused plenty of havoc in Pakistan as well.
Updated May 03, 2019

Diminishing freedom

PTI govt should consider the possibility that one day it too may want an independent media to tell the story like it is.
May 03, 2019

Closure to Sahiwal

THE brother of a man who was among the four victims of a shootout in Sahiwal in January has gone to the Supreme ...