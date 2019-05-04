Transgender community members get health cards in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa government on Friday gave Sehat Insaf Cards to members of the transgender community to address health problems being faced by the marginalised section of society.

The health cards were given during a function held at the Peshawar Press Club. On the occasion, Sehat Sahulat Programme project director Dr Mohammad Riaz Tanoli said that the provincial government was committed to improving the status of the transgender community.

He said that transgender individuals were reportedly experiencing healthcare disparities and the health department’s step to provide them with Sehat Insaf Cards would end any such discrimination.

On the occasion, the representatives of TransAction Alliance and Blue Veins also shared their views. The organisers said that under the new plan the Sehat Insaf Card would give free-of-cost coverage for HIV/AIDS and cancer tests and treatment.

The programme will offer medical coverage of Rs400,000 per family for tertiary care diseases such as treatment of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, emergency and trauma, fractures and head and spinal injuries as well as joint replacement surgeries.

Farzana Jan, president of Trans­Action Alliance, said on the oc­­ca­­sion that under the Transgender Person’s Protection of Rights Act, 2018, it was illegal to deny healthcare services to the transgender community.

Qamar Naseem, programme coordinator of Blue Veins, appreciated the initiative taken by the government to support the transgender community and said that the transgender population continued to face major challenges in getting appropriate healthcare facilities.

Taimur Kamal, coordinator of Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network, said the health cards would help alleviate poverty and safeguard poor segments of society by improving their access to healthcare services.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2019