Today's Paper | May 04, 2019

SBP governor, FBR chairman shown the door

Mubarak Zeb Khan | Khurram HusainUpdated May 04, 2019

No official reason given for sudden sackings, name of new central bank chief to be announced today. — DawnNewsTV/File
KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The government moved to remove the State Bank governor and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman in a rapid series of developments in Islamabad on Friday.

SBP Governor Tariq Bajwa confirmed to Dawn that he was asked to resign while he was in Islamabad for talks with the Interna­tional Monetary Fund (IMF) that are supposedly ‘progressing’ according to prime minister’s adviser on finance Hafeez Shaikh who has recently replaced finance minister Asad Umar.

The developments came on a day when Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted at further changes to his cabinet in the days ahead.

Mr Shaikh did not discuss the developments on record with Dawn. But when asked if this change during the IMF talks might send a negative signal to the markets, he said: “I hope the markets are going to look at our actions and decide. They have to see the totality of the actions and our policies.”

It was unclear how the change of such senior and important officers will affect the talks with the IMF.

No official reason given for sudden sackings, name of new central bank chief to be announced today

A replacement for the SBP position is expected to be announced on Saturday (today) but there was no official word on when the name of a new FBR chairman will be announced.

Both men seem to have been taken by surprise, as FBR chairman Jahanzeb Khan was scheduling meetings for Saturday till late Friday night when the news of his departure flashed across news TV screens.

Similarly, Mr Bajwa was participating in what many consider the last leg of negotiations with IMF before the finalisation of a programme.

Their removal has not yet been formalised since a notification has to come in the case of the FBR chairman and a letter of resignation from the SBP governor will be required before his departure takes effect. However, this is likely to be a minor formality in the days ahead.

Both Mr Bajwa and Mr Khan are Grade 22 officers of the Pakistan Adminis­trative Service, though the former was appointed after his retirement. There was little indication in the days leading up to the removal about unhappiness with the performance of Mr Bajwa. However, about the FBR, both former finance minister Asad Umar and Prime Minister Imran Khan had given public statements expressing their disappointment over his performance.

Sources in the finance ministry, who were privy to the developments, told Dawn that the FBR chairman was viewed by PM Khan as ‘a mediocre person’, lacking dynamism, and was held largely responsible for the lacklustre revenue performance since his appointment. The FBR is on course to register one of the highest shortfalls of its history by the close of this fiscal year, anticipated to come in above Rs350 billion.

The sources said the recently appointed finance adviser agreed with the prime minister’s views, and seemed to be moving to bring in his own team to manage the country’s finances.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar switched his phone off after the news of the removals broke and did not revert to the messages sent seeking comment.

Other members of the government team with direct bearing on economic management also had their phones switched off.

Both the SBP governor and the FBR chairman are key players in any IMF programme. The governor is actually one of the signatories to any programme, and the FBR chairman is tasked with meeting the revenue target that usually lies at the heart of any programme.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2019

Comments (21)

1000 characters
Salim w
May 04, 2019 07:42am

Be ready for currency depreciation

Saud
May 04, 2019 07:44am

"Hammad Azhar switched his phone off"? You mean he was unreachable? Dawn, amazing factual reporting. Even knows what people are thinking now.

Bbiz
May 04, 2019 07:47am

Reshuffle is the best revenge!

Sachin
May 04, 2019 08:01am

Another sane voice muffled.

Aamir
May 04, 2019 08:02am

What is going on! You can not hide incompetencies by sacking others.

Khaled
May 04, 2019 08:04am

How can all the blame for the poor economy, be pinned on the two gentlemen,who were just following the rules, what about the policy makers?

Gulam Ahmed
May 04, 2019 08:06am

New casualty

Nam
May 04, 2019 08:08am

With FBR's record and performance, at least the top 10 of the leadership should be fired or demoted.

Musti Sheikh
May 04, 2019 08:15am

The prim minister is entitle to remove any one due to nonperformance of his/her job. However, it is not prudent to change so often in implementing the Government long term policies. Hire once the cream of Pakistan professionals and keep the moral up in the Government employees.

Shaikh masood
May 04, 2019 08:16am

Imran Khan is next in line for non performance

Abdul Khan
May 04, 2019 08:16am

Good step...

rehan
May 04, 2019 08:19am

I guess key positions will all be replaced with Technocrats that could include Khan himself.

AXH
May 04, 2019 08:22am

Good move. Should have been done a few months back.

Javed Abid
May 04, 2019 08:25am

Pakistan needs competent people in key decision making financial appointments.

Mahen
May 04, 2019 08:26am

Surprise on hasty acts, will not shocked even got the news that PM IK has resigned on one fine morning

Prateik
May 04, 2019 08:30am

Everyone is being shown the door except PMIK.

Raja
May 04, 2019 08:37am

Scapegoat's what else....

Humming bird
May 04, 2019 08:41am

One solution to all your problems, just eliminate all non state actors.

Mohan
May 04, 2019 08:42am

Decks being cleared for a takeover.

Judge
May 04, 2019 08:43am

It is clear IMF loans are not approved even during current meetings so somebody has to be blamed.

Ping
May 04, 2019 08:49am

The SBP governor should have been a goner the day IK took oath. Under his watch all the dirty financial jobs were done and he kept snoring.

