DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 04, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Kabul proposes truce, but Taliban reject offer

APUpdated May 04, 2019

Email

KABUL: Delegates attending the Loya Jirga meeting on Friday.—AP
KABUL: Delegates attending the Loya Jirga meeting on Friday.—AP

KABUL: An Afghan grand council convened by President Ashraf Ghani ended on Friday with a resounding call for peace with the Taliban and a promise from the president to free 175 Taliban prisoners ahead of Ramazan.

The council known as Loya Jirga brought together more than 3,200 politicians, tribal elders, prominent figures and others to hammer out a shared strategy for future negotiations with the Taliban.

Ghani had sought to project a unified stance with the council but several prominent Afghans boycotted the gathering, including Ghani’s partner in the government, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, exposing the deepening rifts in the administration.

“I want to say to the Taliban that the choice is now in your hands,” the president said at the closing ceremony in Kabul. “Now it is your turn to show what you want to do.”

Ghani said the message of the five-day gathering was clear: “Afghans want peace” and offered a ceasefire, though he stressed it would not be unilateral.

In a statement on Friday, the Taliban rejected a ceasefire, saying attacks would continue during Ramazan but said “fighters are very careful of civilians during any operation”.

The group has rejected ceasefire proposals saying US and Nato troops must withdraw from the country first.

The Taliban called the Loya Jirga an attempt by Ghani to shore up his popularity and criticised it for not mentioning the latest United Nations report, which said the US and Afghan forces killed more civilians in the first three months of this year than the militants.

The grand council produced a 23-point list for peace talks with the Taliban, including a truce for Ramazan. The Loya Jirga also urged the government to form a strong negotiating team and said at least 50 of its members should represent victims of wars. The council also backed women’s rights, in keeping with the tenets of Islam.

But after opening the council on Monday, Ghani handed over the chairmanship to Abdul Rasool Sayyaf, a former warlord with past links to Osama bin Laden and the militants who took control of Kabul after the collapse of the communist government in the early 1990s. He is known for refusing to meet women.

In their statement, the Taliban said once they have a deal with the United States on the withdrawal of its forces, they will then consider talks with members of the Afghan government “to resolve internal issues”.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan welcomed the jirga’s outcome and ceasefire call.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2019

Taliban Talks
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Jobs and jihad

Jobs and jihad

All the men involved in the Sri Lanka attacks were from well-off families.

Editorial

May 04, 2019

Sharifs on the move

SOMETHING is afoot. The signs are that the PML-N is preparing for an existence, at least temporarily, without the...
May 04, 2019

HIV in Larkana

LARKANA has great significance in the country’s political imagination. As the birthplace of the founder of...
May 04, 2019

Loya Jirga’s demand

A LOYA JIRGA — a grand assembly of Afghanistan’s tribal, political and religious leaders — has just concluded...
Updated May 03, 2019

Masood Azhar ban

JeM may have made Indian occupied Kashmir its focus, but its cadres have caused plenty of havoc in Pakistan as well.
Updated May 03, 2019

Diminishing freedom

PTI govt should consider the possibility that one day it too may want an independent media to tell the story like it is.
May 03, 2019

Closure to Sahiwal

THE brother of a man who was among the four victims of a shootout in Sahiwal in January has gone to the Supreme ...