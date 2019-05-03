DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan demands Facebook remove polio vaccine misinformation

AFPMay 03, 2019

Email

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for social media giant Facebook, appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. — AP/File
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for social media giant Facebook, appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. — AP/File

Pakistan urged Facebook to remove harmful polio-related content from the social networking site on Friday, saying it was jeopardising eradication initiatives and putting the lives of vaccinators at risk.

In recent months social media in the country has been inundated with fake news reports and videos — garnering thousands of views and shares in the last week alone — claiming numerous children have been killed by the polio vaccine.

Thousands of parents have refused to allow their children to be inoculated.

“The parental refusals due to propaganda on Facebook regarding the vaccine is emerging as the major obstacle in achieving complete eradication of the virus,” Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta said in a statement.

Atta has requested “Facebook's management to block and/or manage the dissemination of such anti-vaccination propaganda from their platforms operating from within Pakistan”.

At least three people were killed in the last country-wide anti-polio campaign in April.

The violence coincided with an outbreak of hysteria in cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after rumours of children suffering from adverse reactions to a polio vaccine sparked panic, with tens of thousands rushed to hospitals.

Last week, around 10,000 vaccination refusals were reported per day in Islamabad, compared to 200 to 300 during the previous campaign, according to figures from the national anti-polio programme.

Nearly 100 people have been killed in assaults targeting vaccination teams since 2012.

Despite the opposition, campaigners have reported progress with tens of millions of children vaccinated across the country along with a 96 per cent drop in reported polio cases since 2014.

In addition to Pakistan, polio is endemic in two other countries globally — Afghanistan and Nigeria — although a relatively rare strain was also detected in Papua New Guinea last year.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Happy returns

Happy returns

Asha’ar Rehman
No less than 33 of the top taxpayers were from Karachi. Only six of the richest people from Lahore made it to the list.

Editorial

Updated May 03, 2019

Masood Azhar ban

JeM may have made Indian occupied Kashmir its focus, but its cadres have caused plenty of havoc in Pakistan as well.
Updated May 03, 2019

Diminishing freedom

PTI govt should consider the possibility that one day it too may want an independent media to tell the story like it is.
May 03, 2019

Closure to Sahiwal

THE brother of a man who was among the four victims of a shootout in Sahiwal in January has gone to the Supreme ...
May 02, 2019

Access to tobacco

DESPITE the global campaign against smoking, cigarettes are still making their way into the hands of the most...
Updated May 02, 2019

Child marriage

Let it be said in unequivocal terms that child marriage is a harmful cultural practice.
May 02, 2019

LG change in Punjab

THE Local Government Bill, 2019, and the Punjab Village Panchayat and Neighbourhood Council Bill, 2019, were rushed...