'Precious asset' Asad Umar will rejoin cabinet soon: PM Imran tells journalists

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that former finance minister Asad Umar is a "precious asset" of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and will soon rejoin his cabinet.

The premier, in a meeting with senior journalists, also indicated that the cabinet would see another reshuffle in the days to come and "only those who perform will remain while the rest will be sent packing."

It is pertinent to mention here that Umar was relieved of his duties as part of a massive cabinet reshuffle last month. He was offered the energy portfolio but he had refused, fuelling speculation that he may have been upset at the development — a notion he denies vehemently.

When asked about non-elected members being a part of the federal cabinet, the premier said: "I have to deliver performance. It does not matter if someone is elected or not. I am including people with experience [...] wherever I find good (capable) people, I will appoint them."

The prime minister said that in the past "meritocracy was ripped to shreds which is why the country is in the state it is in today." He added that judges used to be "cursed and ridiculed in the past", whereas now, the judiciary and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) see "no interference of any kind".

The premier also reminded the assortment of journalists that he will not back down from seeking accountability even if it costs him his job, adding that "the opposition is only exerting pressure in the parliament in order to seek (a pardon under the) National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)."

"But let me tell you, not one of them will get an NRO," the premier asserted.

Speaking about the recent decision taken by Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif to step down as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, Prime Minister Imran said that the PML-N president had only been "using the position for political gains".

The premier also addressed Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor's recent remarks that the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) had been receiving funds from foreign intelligence agencies.

"According to intelligence reports, a few members of PTM had received foreign funding," he said.

The prime minister also briefed the media representatives regarding measures taken by the government for introducing new legislation for the benefit of the people.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office, the new legal measures involve the redressal of a range of issues, including "a legal and justice authority, the enforcement of women's property rights, an amendment in the code of civil procedures, a letter of administration and succession certificate, and a whistleblower and vigilance commission".

The press release further said that the Zainab Alert Bill and a bill against the use of corporal punishment will also be introduced.

When asked how the government plans on legislating when it does not have a majority in the Senate, the prime minister said he "expects the opposition to play a positive role as the planned legislation would be in public interest and for the betterment and welfare of the people".

The briefing, held at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad, was also attended by Minister for Law Farogh Naseem, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq, Adviser to the prime minister on Establishment Mohammad Shahzad Arbab, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Yousuf Baig Mirza.