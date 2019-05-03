DAWN.COM

Indian minister's statement confirms FATF is being 'politicised by India against Pakistan': FO

Naveed SiddiquiMay 03, 2019

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal. — AFP/File
The Government of Pakistan on Friday expressed its "deep concern" over a statement by Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley that New Delhi wanted Pakistan to be placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist, saying it showed the global illicit financing watchdog was being "politicised" by the neighbouring country.

“We want Pakistan downgraded on the FATF list,” Jaitley had told reporters on Thursday, adding that the Paris-based FATF was due to meet in mid-May and India would make its request then.

The minister's statement "re-confirms Pakistan’s longstanding concerns that this technical forum is being politicised by India against Pakistan", Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a statement.

Citing examples from the past of Indian attempts to politicise the watchdog's proceedings, he said prior to the FATF plenary meeting in February, India had "circulated its own assessment of Pakistan’s progress and solicited immediate support for 'blacklisting' Pakistan".

"On several previous occasions, calculated leaks were made to the Indian media about the proceedings of FATF, which are strictly confidential," the statement recalled.

According to the FO, the past instances of politicisation by India were brought to the attention of the FATF president by the Pakistani finance minister.

"India’s attempts to politicise the proceedings in FATF against Pakistan call into question its credentials for co-chairing and being a member of the Asia Pacific Joint Group that reviews the progress made by Pakistan to implement the FATF Action Plan," it said.

The FO reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to fully implementing the FATF Action Plan, which was agreed to at the "highest political level".

"However, FATF must ensure that the process remains fair, unbiased and firmly grounded in the technical criteria of the forum."

