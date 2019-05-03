DAWN.COM

Govt expresses deep concern over India’s intention to have Pakistan ‘downgraded’ on FATF list

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated May 03, 2019

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal. — AFP/File
The Government of Pakistan on Friday expressed its "deep concern" over a statement by Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley that New Delhi wanted Pakistan to be placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist, saying it showed the global illicit financing watchdog was being "politicised" by the neighbouring country.

“We want Pakistan downgraded on the FATF list,” Jaitley had told reporters on Thursday, adding that the Paris-based FATF was due to meet in mid-May and India would make its request then.

The minister's statement "re-confirms Pakistan’s longstanding concerns that this technical forum is being politicised by India against Pakistan", Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a statement.

Citing examples from the past of Indian attempts to politicise the watchdog's proceedings, he said prior to the FATF plenary meeting in February, India had "circulated its own assessment of Pakistan’s progress and solicited immediate support for 'blacklisting' Pakistan".

See: Indian officials try to create problems for Pakistani team at FATF meeting

"On several previous occasions, calculated leaks were made to the Indian media about the proceedings of FATF, which are strictly confidential," the statement recalled.

According to the FO, the past instances of politicisation by India were brought to the attention of the FATF president by the Pakistani finance minister.

"India’s attempts to politicise the proceedings in FATF against Pakistan call into question its credentials for co-chairing and being a member of the Asia Pacific Joint Group that reviews the progress made by Pakistan to implement the FATF Action Plan," it said.

The FO reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to fully implementing the FATF Action Plan, which was agreed to at the "highest political level".

"However, FATF must ensure that the process remains fair, unbiased and firmly grounded in the technical criteria of the forum."

Citing “ani­­mosity towards Pak­istan”, Islamabad had in March appro­ached FATF president Marshall Billingslea seeking India's removal as co-chair of the Asia-Pacific Group (APG) to ensure “that [the] FATF process is fair, unbiased and objective”.

Then finance minister Asad Umar had told Dawn at the time that friendly countries had confirmed to Pakistan that the Indian co-chair of APG was lobbying with other countries to get Pakistan blacklisted.

In June 2018, Pakistan had made a high-level political commitment to work with the FATF and APG to strengthen its anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regime and to address its strategic counter-terrorism financing-related deficiencies by implementing an action plan to accomplish these objectives. The successful implementation of the action plan and its physical verification by the APG will lead the FATF to clear Pakistan out of its ‘grey list’ or move it into the ‘blacklist’ by September.

Following a three-day mutual evaluation in March, the APG — a regional affiliate of FATF — had expressed dissatisfaction over Pakistan’s inadequate compliance with global commitments and flashed contradictory situations and poor coordination among stakeholders fighting money laundering and terror financing.

The FATF can make recommendations to any of the countries that have signed a membership charter, as well as other nations, but it has no power to impose sanctions.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 03, 2019 07:05pm

This is not a breaking news since the whole world knows that the two biggest terrorist states of the world known as the two "Is" (Israel and India) have shamelessly politicised all global institutions - from U.N. to IMF, from World Bank to ICC, you name it.

Recommend 0
Pervez
May 03, 2019 07:11pm

Why is our FO surprised by the Indian move? They should have anticipated this move by the enemy.

Recommend 0
Moazam Beg
May 03, 2019 07:20pm

We should immediately take effective steps to prevent FATF blacklisting. Our economy cannot survive blacklisting. Already it is in the intensive care unit.

Recommend 0
Bilal
May 03, 2019 07:23pm

Hardly surprised by the news. Even if Pakistan was cleared of all technical points India would still want Pakistan on the black list. India has brought into question the impartiality of FATF and it must be looked at seriously by other members.

Recommend 0
Abhinav A Srivastava
May 03, 2019 07:24pm

@Pervez, we are not your enemy. Following FATF recommendations is in your own best interest- as many Pakistani leaders already understand. Peace.

Recommend 0
Najeebullah
May 03, 2019 07:45pm

@Pervez, I think they already take a step replacing the financial minister. Because sheikh is a very experienced person. If am wrong, please correct me.

Recommend 0
Umair
May 03, 2019 07:52pm

India is trying to employ the dirtiest of tricks to push us down.

Recommend 0
Fatih khan
May 03, 2019 07:54pm

Do you still want friendship with India?

Recommend 0
NewBorn
May 03, 2019 07:56pm

Money is might.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
May 03, 2019 07:57pm

Shame on India.

Recommend 0
Simba
May 03, 2019 07:58pm

Why fear if Pakistan can meet all 27 conditions laid by FATF by mid May? How can India convince FATF to downgrade if all conditions are met by Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Harvey
May 03, 2019 08:05pm

So, trying to escape peoples anger on FATF blacklisting by blaming India. No surprise.

Recommend 0
Nand
May 03, 2019 08:05pm

When one is called an enemy, why is it a surprise?

Recommend 0
Zia
May 03, 2019 08:07pm

Big country with little heart and mind... instead of following inclusive policy, India is wasting all energies hatching nefarious designs against Pakistan. Pathetic.

Recommend 0
Neha
May 03, 2019 08:11pm

FATF shouldn't be an issue now that actions have been taken. If you are right on the books nobody can downgrade.

Recommend 0
Rehmatullah
May 03, 2019 08:17pm

He is concerned now? Isn't it a bit late?

Recommend 0
Bhawani Shankar
May 03, 2019 08:19pm

Take corrective measures,instead of blaming others .

Recommend 0
Chetan
May 03, 2019 08:33pm

This s expected since India s rival country fr Pakistan. Y to show deep concern instead use ur diplomatic power n come out of it.

Recommend 0

