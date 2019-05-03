Govt expresses deep concern over India’s intention to have Pakistan ‘downgraded’ in FATF list
The Government of Pakistan on Friday expressed its "deep concern" over a statement by Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley that New Delhi wanted Pakistan to be placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist, saying it showed the global illicit financing watchdog was being "politicised" by the neighbouring country.
“We want Pakistan downgraded on the FATF list,” Jaitley had told reporters on Thursday, adding that the Paris-based FATF was due to meet in mid-May and India would make its request then.
The minister's statement "re-confirms Pakistan’s longstanding concerns that this technical forum is being politicised by India against Pakistan", Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a statement.
Citing examples from the past of Indian attempts to politicise the watchdog's proceedings, he said prior to the FATF plenary meeting in February, India had "circulated its own assessment of Pakistan’s progress and solicited immediate support for 'blacklisting' Pakistan".
See: Indian officials try to create problems for Pakistani team at FATF meeting
"On several previous occasions, calculated leaks were made to the Indian media about the proceedings of FATF, which are strictly confidential," the statement recalled.
According to the FO, the past instances of politicisation by India were brought to the attention of the FATF president by the Pakistani finance minister.
"India’s attempts to politicise the proceedings in FATF against Pakistan call into question its credentials for co-chairing and being a member of the Asia Pacific Joint Group that reviews the progress made by Pakistan to implement the FATF Action Plan," it said.
The FO reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to fully implementing the FATF Action Plan, which was agreed to at the "highest political level".
"However, FATF must ensure that the process remains fair, unbiased and firmly grounded in the technical criteria of the forum."
Comments (18)
This is not a breaking news since the whole world knows that the two biggest terrorist states of the world known as the two "Is" (Israel and India) have shamelessly politicised all global institutions - from U.N. to IMF, from World Bank to ICC, you name it.
Why is our FO surprised by the Indian move? They should have anticipated this move by the enemy.
We should immediately take effective steps to prevent FATF blacklisting. Our economy cannot survive blacklisting. Already it is in the intensive care unit.
Hardly surprised by the news. Even if Pakistan was cleared of all technical points India would still want Pakistan on the black list. India has brought into question the impartiality of FATF and it must be looked at seriously by other members.
@Pervez, we are not your enemy. Following FATF recommendations is in your own best interest- as many Pakistani leaders already understand. Peace.
@Pervez, I think they already take a step replacing the financial minister. Because sheikh is a very experienced person. If am wrong, please correct me.
India is trying to employ the dirtiest of tricks to push us down.
Do you still want friendship with India?
Money is might.
Shame on India.
Why fear if Pakistan can meet all 27 conditions laid by FATF by mid May? How can India convince FATF to downgrade if all conditions are met by Pakistan?
So, trying to escape peoples anger on FATF blacklisting by blaming India. No surprise.
When one is called an enemy, why is it a surprise?
Big country with little heart and mind... instead of following inclusive policy, India is wasting all energies hatching nefarious designs against Pakistan. Pathetic.
FATF shouldn't be an issue now that actions have been taken. If you are right on the books nobody can downgrade.
He is concerned now? Isn't it a bit late?
Take corrective measures,instead of blaming others .
This s expected since India s rival country fr Pakistan. Y to show deep concern instead use ur diplomatic power n come out of it.