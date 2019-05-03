Awareness campaign a 'better way' to discourage child marriages than legislation: CII
The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Friday insisted that a "better way" to tackle the prevalent practice of child marriages is to start an awareness campaign among the masses instead of passing legislation.
A CII spokesperson said that the council in its 212th meeting had discussed the matter in detail and had arrived at the conclusion that "legislation against child marriage and setting an age limit will lead to many complications".
The meeting on the matter comes days after the Senate passed the Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Bill, 2018 — which proposes that the minimum age for marriage be set at 18 — amid noisy opposition from religious parties and some members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). Some of the opposing senators had argued that the bill be sent to CII before being tabled in the house.
A similar bill that was tabled in the National Assembly by a PTI lawmaker a day after the Senate passed the anti-child marriage bill faced strong opposition from members of the ruling party itself.
The CII research department today presented a 10-page "comprehensive report" that detailed religious scholars' arguments against as well as in support of passing an anti-child marriage bill into law. The report also mentioned details of age limits set for marriage by 12 Muslim countries.
CIl's supreme body agreed that child marriage leads to "various negative consequences and problems" and that the practice "should not be encouraged".
Furthermore, the council said that the government "should take effective steps eliminating the reasons due to which some families in Pakistan are forced to marry off children at a young age".
The CII is a statutory body with a minimum of eight and a maximum of 20 members, including one woman, whose function is to advise parliament on whether laws are in consonance with Islamic injunctions. The council does not have legislative power.
Comments (13)
"legislation against child marriage and setting an age limit will lead to many complications" Only for people who are supporters of it.
What an idea sir ji, on a different note how's polio awareness drive going on?
Awareness is good idea, in reality these things happens in poor families for money or force .
For a good thing why not by legislation ??
Such cowards and irresponsible people are sitting in our Legislative bodies! I am so disappointed in Islamic Ideology Commission and in our elected representatives. Shameless, selfish opportunists.
Make primary and secondary school education mandatory for parents and provide better public school facilities than the problem will disappear. A better way to control the population is proper education.
If 18 years is too old, then a mutually agreed lower age should be set.
Good suggestion but laws are always needed in a civilized society.
why not both?
There are certain allowable things that are least like-able. Divorce is one of them. So should be the child marriage. It is much better to tackle the allowable practice of child marriages by cultivating and spreading awareness about the harms of child marriages without obtaining so many necessary requirements now essential in this age. Most important is education that should give the girls chances of understanding the demands and intricacies of modern age responsibilities after marriage.
Level of Hypocrisy!
How about stop punishing people for ALL crimes and spread awareness instead
India has a law against child marriage. And didn't face any problem after its implementation. Do you why ?.
Please put an end to this CII which is against the law stopping child marriage. This suggestion is insane. Perhaps let’s also stop laws against murder and try to stop it through awareness too.
The state has a constitutional obligation to protect the fundamental rights of the individual being a citizen of Pakistan. Reasonable approach suggests to criminalise the issue as the harm it does is irrecoverable. Law has a valid and longstanding principle about "attaining Majority" and that relates to the comprehension capability of a person to decide about his/her life decisions. Principles of law must not be moulded for subjective considerations. A single eventuality requires the attention.