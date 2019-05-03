DAWN.COM

Shahbaz's relinquishing of PAC chairmanship could 'become a problem for all of us', says Qureshi

Dawn.comUpdated May 03, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says even PML-N leader were caught unawares by Shahbaz Sharif's decision. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif's "shocking" decision to step down as Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) chairperson and his party's parliamentary leader could affect the National Assembly's proceedings.

"PML-N has the authority to decide which worker they want to promote [...] it is their internal matter," Qureshi told the media in a press conference in Islamabad. "But some decisions are not just limited to their party. They are related to the parliament and become a problem for all of us. For example, their decision to change [their] parliamentary leader."

He recalled that the recent reshuffle in the federal cabinet had sparked many questions and speculations even though such changes "are normal in a democracy". He wondered if the PML-N would think it appropriate to tell the parliament the reasons of this "sudden change".

"Even senior PML-N leaders were caught unawares [by this decision]. The [PML-N] parliamentary party is in shock. Except for the 'gang of four', nobody knew about this," he added.

The foreign minister said that the National Assembly speaker had recently formed a parliamentary committee for national security and now it is uncertain whether Shahbaz will be on the panel.

These developments, Qureshi added, have given way to "speculations" that a deal has been reached.

"Maybe none of [these speculations] are true. I don't know."

The foreign minister further said that there were "rumours" that Shahbaz will be stepping down as leader of the opposition and nominate former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his stead, even though the party had denied these reports.

Qureshi said that PML-N leaders had cited Shahbaz's health as a reason behind his decision to step down as PAC chairman and parliamentary leader. "If his health doesn't allow him to be parliamentary leader of his party, how can it allow him to play the role of opposition leader? Eventually, he will have to abandon that post as well."

UNSC resolution a 'clear victory' for Pakistan

Qureshi said that despite New Delhi's efforts, the resolution regarding the placement of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Masood Azhar on the United Nations’ global terror list had no mention of any Pakistani institution or the legitimate struggle of Indian-occupied Kashmir's

"It is a clear victory of Pakistan," he said.

