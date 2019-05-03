DAWN.COM

Nashwa case: Two doctors escape from Karachi court after cancellation of interim bail

Shafi Baloch | Naeem SahoutaraMay 03, 2019

The nine-month-old girl suffering from diarrhoea was allegedly given impro­­per treatment at the Darul Sehat Hospital on April 7 that paralysed her and led to her death. — Photo courtesy DawnNewsTV
Two doctors allegedly involved in a case pertaining to the death of nine-month-old Nashwa managed to flee from a court in Karachi on Friday — a day after police filed an interim charge sheet and incorporated the offence of murder in the report.

The nine-month-old girl suffering from diarrhoea was allegedly given improper treatment at the Darul Sehat Hospital on April 7 that paralysed her and led to her death. Subsequently, parts of the hospital were sealed and several staffers were arrested after a case was filed.

Read: Nashwa’s death is tragic. What can be done to prevent such incidents?

Chief medical head Dr Sharjeel Husain and night duty doctor Atiya Ahmed ran away in the presence of policemen on Friday after their interim bail was cancelled.

A day earlier on Thursday, the investigation officer had filed an interim charge sheet against the owner, administration and medical staff of the private hospital and incorporated the offence of murder in the report.

The interim charge sheet was filed under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before a judicial magistrate (East) and requested for 15-days time to file a final charge sheet.

In the interim charge sheet, IO Sub-Inspector Mohammad Saleem Khan nominated 13 detained and absconding members of the hospital’s administration and medical staff.

Those detained in prison on judicial remand included nursing in-charge Atif Javed, nursing assistant Agha Moiz, female staffer Sobia Irshad, deputy administration officer Ahmer Shahzad, while chief medical head Dr Sharjeel Husain and night duty doctor Atiya Ahmed were shown on bail.

The IO had shown chairman of the Darul Sehat Hospital Amir Chishti, vice-chairman Syed Ali Farhan, director (HR) Irfan Aslam, executive director Dr Shehzad Alam, nursing head Dr Rizwan Azmi and Syed Shabbar Hussain Zaidi as absconders in the interim charge sheet.

In the charge sheet, the IO had mentioned that he inspected the private health facility, collected evidence, including the CCTV footage showing staffer Sobia Irshad preparing the injection and later nursing assistant Agha Moiz injecting the same to the girl.

The IO said statements of complainant and suspects had been recorded and listed 25 persons as witnesses. The judge gave the IO until May 5 to submit the final charge sheet.

