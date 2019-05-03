PML-N being restructured, says party spokesperson

PML-N spokesperson Dr Mussadik Malik has said that the PML-N is being restructured as reports of a flurry of new appointments to positions within the party began circulating on Friday.

The restructuring coincides with the stepping down of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif as president of the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday and speculation over his political future amid rumours that he has extended his stay in London 'under some deal'.

The PML-N has denied any such deal, and Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated on numerous occasions that he will not allow any convict to cut deals with the government.

Recommendations for drastic changes within the party have already been sent to Shahbaz for approval, a well-placed source within the party told DawnNewsTV.

A formal notice in this regard may be issued in the next few days, sources said, adding that former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a close and trustworthy companion of Nawaz Sharif will be made senior vice president, the source added.

Since Shahbaz is out of the country, Abbasi, if made senior vice president, will be able to use powers of the party president as per the constitution of the PML-N.

PML-N leadership is also considering appointing Mushahid Hussain Syed to an important post, the source said.