Maryam among 16 vice presidents, Abbasi named senior VP as Shahbaz restructures PML-N
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif approved major changes to the party's structure on Friday, with former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi being named the PML-N senior vice president and Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, being appointed a vice president for the first time.
Shahbaz, who is currently in the United Kingdom, issued the names of the new party office-bearers after approval from his elder brother, PML-N supreme leader Nawaz, and consultation with other party leaders, PML-N sources said.
The development comes a day after Shahbaz stepped down as the Public Accounts Committee chairman and only hours after the Supreme Court turned down Nawaz's appeal to extend his bail.
The restructuring of the party also sees Ahsan Iqbal, who was previously the party's acting secretary general, being named the PML-N secretary general, and Hamza Shahbaz making it to the list of 16 vice presidents that also includes Maryam.
The other 14 vice presidents include: Abid Sher Ali, Ayaz Sadiq, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir, Dr Darshan Lal Punchi, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastagir, Mian Javed Latif, Mohammad Zubair, Mushahidullah Khan, Nelson Azeem, Pervaiz Rasheed, Raheela Durrani, Rana Tanveer Hussain and Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan.
More to follow.
Comments (25)
Yup, Crooks are running away to UK......
Same old wagon, over-burdened by corrupt Sharif cabal and their sin, with new horses. will not change your destiny.
Where you come from and how you were reared has a lot to do with where you will end up.
Time to move on from Shariffs PMLN
It is very clear that for time being both Nawaz Sharif, Shabaz Sharif and their children are out of political arena and, as a result, new leadership from their close associates will emerge. Will this be a temporary and tactical move to safeguard their looted money, prison sentences and involvement in corruption and money laundering cases? Knowing the past history of the Sharif family, they wouldn't give up their dynasty and looted money easily, in my view, they want to go abroad for a limited time and comeback with more excuses and fabricated stories, as they did in Musharraf's tenor - remember, leopard doesn't change his spots. (Awam ki Awaz )
People of Pakistan, except some cronies of Shariffs, have realised that they have been fooled by each and every member of Shariff's family.
Just imagine he is the spokesperson, a hired consultant!!
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, they will be back to rule only!!
First the PMl(N) belonged to an extended family and now for a brief period they want to lie low so that storm can pass over before taking over again.Their hand picked "chamchass" will enjoy a bit of limelight and keep on following their masters instructions. The worst example of democracy by "selection"
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, spot on with your evaluation and analysis. This cat and mouse game the sharifs are playing with the nation and our respected courts must stop. Rule of law must be for all. Where in the world do we see "special" treatment being offered to a convict the way NS is getting? NS must not be allowed to go abroad or given special relief or bail. No other prisoner is given such relief as NS. The Sharif family will go to any length to safeguard and NOT return the poor people of Pakistan's looted money. Even his brother Shabaz is in UK with no sign he will return either. They can not save them selves and also protect the money they stole from Pakistan. The Pakistan courts should not allow Sharif family to abuse the legal system for personal gain.
Opposition in Pakistan needs to play a constructive role. PMLN has been tainted with corruption, cronyism, and mismanagement. Country is in desperate financial and economic situation with 3 deficits' red ink of fiscal, current accounts, and trade is spread over all charts of sustainability and growth. Its time for PMLN to change its name to PMLP (where P stands for people) and bring some sincere leaders. Rana Tanveer is not the right candidate. He was Minister of Science and Technology, and Minister for Defense Production. Surrounded by corrupt people, nothing got done. Ahsan Iqbal--may be!!. Among a very few others who don't have lawsuits or investigations against them. New players must be honest, sincere, and should know how to work with the government in a constructive opposition role. This will keep PTI gov't also straight. Work for Pakistan above party affiliations if Pakistan is to be saved.
Nawaz will be allowed to leave Pakistan, and Shaukat Aziz will be coming back.
We can understand Pak is not a place to live for Royal family of Sharif.
What else can they say at this crucial juncture in time and history to rally support of their die hard fans, supporters and followers, strive hard to remain united, faithful and disciplined, stay afloat, prove that they are still a force to reckon with in politics of the country, get counted and remain in the media limelight?
PML-N is a strong political organisation and has many worth leader. The party should stand on its constitution not on mortal human. Let it should be viable on its constitution and via it the democracy in Pakistan be strengthened.
Pmln is dead and buried now, all their corrupt ways of finding have been blocked. Even if their leaders escape jails, they'll have no money to bribe voters and media.
Please also consider changing party's name!
In the difficult times, the party is restructured by providing leadership from out of the Sharif family. In good times all the Sharif family member dominate the party as there is no one wise and competent enough to lead the PML(N). The so-called democracy lover, the PPP and PMLN do not like to have a democratic process within their political parties.
Seat warmers are out while private owners are on extended excursions abroad until some opportune time. Why is State so helpless to apprehend these crooks who slip away so easily?
@Dr.M.M. Khan, agree
Of course the party will restructure, the two heads, one has already left, the other continues to try to leave Pakistan, they’re just trying to get their ducks in a row so the party can stay in existence. One day we will see Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif making video calls to their party workers, remember Altaf Hussain?
Good idea but it will mean nothing if the name remains the same.
Let all the political parties including PPP, PML and PTL may be restructured by State injunction to conduct intra party elections after every four years, where the party head should not be allowed to head the party more than once and with no provisions for lifetime Chairpersons. I am sure, if this is strictly applied by the State, the parties will see a change of leadership and will prove to be a good sign for nurturing democracy and democratic traditions in our country.
Mr Imran Khan should keep his promise of accountability or face a humiliating end to his political career.
Mafia is in disarray?
Remove n - a bad omen