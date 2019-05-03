Maryam among 16 vice presidents, Abbasi named senior VP as Shahbaz restructures PML-N

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif approved major changes to the party's structure on Friday, with former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi being named the PML-N senior vice president and Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, being appointed a vice president for the first time.

Shahbaz, who is currently in the United Kingdom, issued the names of the new party office-bearers after approval from his elder brother, PML-N supreme leader Nawaz, and consultation with other party leaders, PML-N sources said.

The development comes a day after Shahbaz stepped down as the Public Accounts Committee chairman and only hours after the Supreme Court turned down Nawaz's appeal to extend his bail.

The restructuring of the party also sees Ahsan Iqbal, who was previously the party's acting secretary general, being named the PML-N secretary general, and Hamza Shahbaz making it to the list of 16 vice presidents that also includes Maryam.

The other 14 vice presidents include: Abid Sher Ali, Ayaz Sadiq, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir, Dr Darshan Lal Punchi, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastagir, Mian Javed Latif, Mohammad Zubair, Mushahidullah Khan, Nelson Azeem, Pervaiz Rasheed, Raheela Durrani, Rana Tanveer Hussain and Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan.

More to follow.