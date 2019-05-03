DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Maryam among 16 vice presidents, Abbasi named senior VP as Shahbaz restructures PML-N

Javed HussainUpdated May 03, 2019

Email

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Maryam Nawaz. — Reuters/File
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Maryam Nawaz. — Reuters/File

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif approved major changes to the party's structure on Friday, with former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi being named the PML-N senior vice president and Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, being appointed a vice president for the first time.

Shahbaz, who is currently in the United Kingdom, issued the names of the new party office-bearers after approval from his elder brother, PML-N supreme leader Nawaz, and consultation with other party leaders, PML-N sources said.

The development comes a day after Shahbaz stepped down as the Public Accounts Committee chairman and only hours after the Supreme Court turned down Nawaz's appeal to extend his bail.

The restructuring of the party also sees Ahsan Iqbal, who was previously the party's acting secretary general, being named the PML-N secretary general, and Hamza Shahbaz making it to the list of 16 vice presidents that also includes Maryam.

The other 14 vice presidents include: Abid Sher Ali, Ayaz Sadiq, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir, Dr Darshan Lal Punchi, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastagir, Mian Javed Latif, Mohammad Zubair, Mushahidullah Khan, Nelson Azeem, Pervaiz Rasheed, Raheela Durrani, Rana Tanveer Hussain and Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (25)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Arshad
May 03, 2019 12:30pm

Yup, Crooks are running away to UK......

Recommend 0
Falcon1
May 03, 2019 12:39pm

Same old wagon, over-burdened by corrupt Sharif cabal and their sin, with new horses. will not change your destiny.

Where you come from and how you were reared has a lot to do with where you will end up.

Recommend 0
Sid
May 03, 2019 12:42pm

Time to move on from Shariffs PMLN

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 03, 2019 12:50pm

It is very clear that for time being both Nawaz Sharif, Shabaz Sharif and their children are out of political arena and, as a result, new leadership from their close associates will emerge. Will this be a temporary and tactical move to safeguard their looted money, prison sentences and involvement in corruption and money laundering cases? Knowing the past history of the Sharif family, they wouldn't give up their dynasty and looted money easily, in my view, they want to go abroad for a limited time and comeback with more excuses and fabricated stories, as they did in Musharraf's tenor - remember, leopard doesn't change his spots. (Awam ki Awaz )

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
May 03, 2019 01:09pm

People of Pakistan, except some cronies of Shariffs, have realised that they have been fooled by each and every member of Shariff's family.

Recommend 0
Amjad
May 03, 2019 01:33pm

Just imagine he is the spokesperson, a hired consultant!!

Recommend 0
Amjad
May 03, 2019 01:33pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, they will be back to rule only!!

Recommend 0
Dr.M.M. Khan
May 03, 2019 01:51pm

First the PMl(N) belonged to an extended family and now for a brief period they want to lie low so that storm can pass over before taking over again.Their hand picked "chamchass" will enjoy a bit of limelight and keep on following their masters instructions. The worst example of democracy by "selection"

Recommend 0
Malik
May 03, 2019 02:01pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, spot on with your evaluation and analysis. This cat and mouse game the sharifs are playing with the nation and our respected courts must stop. Rule of law must be for all. Where in the world do we see "special" treatment being offered to a convict the way NS is getting? NS must not be allowed to go abroad or given special relief or bail. No other prisoner is given such relief as NS. The Sharif family will go to any length to safeguard and NOT return the poor people of Pakistan's looted money. Even his brother Shabaz is in UK with no sign he will return either. They can not save them selves and also protect the money they stole from Pakistan. The Pakistan courts should not allow Sharif family to abuse the legal system for personal gain.

Recommend 0
Minhaj Khokhar Silicon Valley
May 03, 2019 02:09pm

Opposition in Pakistan needs to play a constructive role. PMLN has been tainted with corruption, cronyism, and mismanagement. Country is in desperate financial and economic situation with 3 deficits' red ink of fiscal, current accounts, and trade is spread over all charts of sustainability and growth. Its time for PMLN to change its name to PMLP (where P stands for people) and bring some sincere leaders. Rana Tanveer is not the right candidate. He was Minister of Science and Technology, and Minister for Defense Production. Surrounded by corrupt people, nothing got done. Ahsan Iqbal--may be!!. Among a very few others who don't have lawsuits or investigations against them. New players must be honest, sincere, and should know how to work with the government in a constructive opposition role. This will keep PTI gov't also straight. Work for Pakistan above party affiliations if Pakistan is to be saved.

Recommend 0
NewBorn
May 03, 2019 02:16pm

Nawaz will be allowed to leave Pakistan, and Shaukat Aziz will be coming back.

Recommend 0
MOZ
May 03, 2019 02:30pm

We can understand Pak is not a place to live for Royal family of Sharif.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 03, 2019 02:38pm

What else can they say at this crucial juncture in time and history to rally support of their die hard fans, supporters and followers, strive hard to remain united, faithful and disciplined, stay afloat, prove that they are still a force to reckon with in politics of the country, get counted and remain in the media limelight?

Recommend 0
Abrar Khan
May 03, 2019 02:43pm

PML-N is a strong political organisation and has many worth leader. The party should stand on its constitution not on mortal human. Let it should be viable on its constitution and via it the democracy in Pakistan be strengthened.

Recommend 0
Awara Larki
May 03, 2019 02:50pm

Pmln is dead and buried now, all their corrupt ways of finding have been blocked. Even if their leaders escape jails, they'll have no money to bribe voters and media.

Recommend 0
Comments
May 03, 2019 02:52pm

Please also consider changing party's name!

Recommend 0
hassan
May 03, 2019 03:01pm

In the difficult times, the party is restructured by providing leadership from out of the Sharif family. In good times all the Sharif family member dominate the party as there is no one wise and competent enough to lead the PML(N). The so-called democracy lover, the PPP and PMLN do not like to have a democratic process within their political parties.

Recommend 0
Shahidam
May 03, 2019 03:05pm

Seat warmers are out while private owners are on extended excursions abroad until some opportune time. Why is State so helpless to apprehend these crooks who slip away so easily?

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 03, 2019 03:59pm

@Dr.M.M. Khan, agree

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
May 03, 2019 04:22pm

Of course the party will restructure, the two heads, one has already left, the other continues to try to leave Pakistan, they’re just trying to get their ducks in a row so the party can stay in existence. One day we will see Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif making video calls to their party workers, remember Altaf Hussain?

Recommend 0
Parvez
May 03, 2019 04:28pm

Good idea but it will mean nothing if the name remains the same.

Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
May 03, 2019 04:43pm

Let all the political parties including PPP, PML and PTL may be restructured by State injunction to conduct intra party elections after every four years, where the party head should not be allowed to head the party more than once and with no provisions for lifetime Chairpersons. I am sure, if this is strictly applied by the State, the parties will see a change of leadership and will prove to be a good sign for nurturing democracy and democratic traditions in our country.

Recommend 0
Mahmud
May 03, 2019 05:14pm

Mr Imran Khan should keep his promise of accountability or face a humiliating end to his political career.

Recommend 0
moeazze
May 03, 2019 05:37pm

Mafia is in disarray?

Recommend 0
Moth
May 03, 2019 05:38pm

Remove n - a bad omen

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Happy returns

Happy returns

Asha’ar Rehman
No less than 33 of the top taxpayers were from Karachi. Only six of the richest people from Lahore made it to the list.

Editorial

Updated May 03, 2019

Masood Azhar ban

JeM may have made Indian occupied Kashmir its focus, but its cadres have caused plenty of havoc in Pakistan as well.
Updated May 03, 2019

Diminishing freedom

PTI govt should consider the possibility that one day it too may want an independent media to tell the story like it is.
May 03, 2019

Closure to Sahiwal

THE brother of a man who was among the four victims of a shootout in Sahiwal in January has gone to the Supreme ...
May 02, 2019

Access to tobacco

DESPITE the global campaign against smoking, cigarettes are still making their way into the hands of the most...
Updated May 02, 2019

Child marriage

Let it be said in unequivocal terms that child marriage is a harmful cultural practice.
May 02, 2019

LG change in Punjab

THE Local Government Bill, 2019, and the Punjab Village Panchayat and Neighbourhood Council Bill, 2019, were rushed...