SC rejects Nawaz Sharif's plea for extension in bail

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's plea seeking an extension in his six-week bail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

The court, in its short order, also rejected the plea, seeking permission for treatment in the United Kingdom.

The court remarked that Nawaz was already given six weeks for medical treatment.

Earlier today, the counsel for Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Haris Ahmed, contended that, according to the written order of the court, his client can't apply for bail before surrendering himself to the authorities. He added that the written order had some contradictions to the verbal orders.

At this point, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah reminded the counsel that any thing said by judges before signing a verdict is called observation and not ruling.

The counsel asked the court to extend his client's bail for eight more weeks. He argued that the health condition of his client was deteriorating. He said that the medical reports of Nawaz merited an angiography. The chief justice responded that angiography process needs just an hour, whereas the court had granted six weeks.

The counsel further argued that the court's decision had refrained Nawaz from going to abroad for medical treatment. It also barred the high court from hearing Nawaz's appeal before six weeks, he added.

On April 30, Sharif had filed an application in the apex court seeking an extension in his six-week bail in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.

The application had called for an extension in bail — which expires on May 7 — until the verdict of his review petition of the March 26 order, which seeks permission for Sharif to leave the country.

“Given the complicated and life-threatening nature of ischemic heart disease, carotid artery disease, lymphadenopathy and renal artery stenosis, from which the petitioner [Nawaz Sharif] is admittedly suffering […] it is in the interest of justice that condition imposed for the petitioner’s release on bail merits review,” the review petition filed by Sharif through his counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed had argued.

It contended that the only feasible option available to Sharif was to be treated by the same medical practitioners who were looking after him earlier in the United Kingdom. "Unforgivable damage will occur if the bail is not extended," the application had read.

The PML-N supreme leader is out of jail on bail in the Avenfield properties reference in which an accountability court had convicted and sentenced him to 10 years. The IHC had suspended the sentence.

The former premier had challenged the Feb 25 Islamabad High Court order of turning down his bail plea on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

On March 26, the Supreme Court had suspended Sharif’s sentence and granted him bail for six weeks — but with a condition that he would not leave Pakistan during that period.

In its order, the Supreme Court had recalled that because of long, complicated cardiac surgical history, cardiac surgical backup was recommended during catheterisation. It has clearly been mentioned in such reports that while undergoing angiography, Sharif “will be at a mild [to] moderate risk of contrast including nephropathy”, the order said.

“In this peculiar backdrop, and extending due deference to the consistent medical opinion of senior doctors, counsel’s prayer regarding Nawaz Sharif’s admission to bail upon suspension of his sentence for a limited period has been found by us to be reasonable. This petition is, therefore, converted into an appeal and the same is allowed and consequently Nawaz Sharif is admitted to bail upon suspension of his sentence,” the order concluded.

The order further said that Sharif will have to surrender to the law once the six week period expired and that he could not apply for an extension in the bail without doing so.