DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Inflation eases to 8.8pc in April

Mubarak Zeb KhanUpdated May 03, 2019

Email

The country’s inflation slightly decelerated to 8.8 per cent in April from a month ago, owing to a slight decline in prices of essential kitchen items, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday. — Reuters/File
The country’s inflation slightly decelerated to 8.8 per cent in April from a month ago, owing to a slight decline in prices of essential kitchen items, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The country’s inflation slightly decelerated to 8.8 per cent in April from a month ago, owing to a slight decline in prices of essential kitchen items, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday.

In March, the consumer price index had surged to 9.4pc — highest level in five years — on account of rupee depreciation and rise in energy prices. The slight decline in prices of select consumer items helped slow down the CPI in April.

The International Monetary Fund as well as independent economists have already predicted that by end of June, annual inflation will cross double digits. During July-April, average price levels have increase by 7pc on a yearly basis.

While the government had projected 6pc annual inflation for 2018-19, CPI had already breached that mark in February. In contrast, the average inflation during FY18 stood at 3.92pc and 4.16pc the year before.

CPI for a basket of 487 items collected from 40 cities and 76 markets.

The most dominating push to inflation came from core inflation, measured by excluding volatile food and energy prices, at 7pc year-on-year. It has been steadily rising for a couple of months despite tightening monetary policy.

In April, food inflation increased by 8.6pc on year-on-year and 1.7pc on month-on-month. Perishable product prices jumped 7.55pc while that of non-perishable products edged up by 0.78pc on a monthly basis.

The food items whose prices increased the most in April included fresh fruits, higher by 24.2pc, fresh vegetables 10.93pc, chicken 9.9pc, sugar 6.76pc, potatoes 6.08pc, onions 4.87pc, Gur 2.97pc, pulse moong 2.67pc, cooking oil 1.83pc, vegetable ghee 1.32pc, meat 1.15pc.

On the other hand, food items which witnessed decrease in price included tomatoes, plunging by 41.42pc, eggs 19.88pc, wheat 1.97pc, gram whole 1.2pc, pulse gram 0.9pc, wheat product 0.8pc, wheat flour 0.77pc, beans 0.54pc, dry fruits 0.53pc, besan 0.45pc and daal mash washed 0.37pc.

Meanwhile, non-food inflation rose 9pc in April on yearly and 1pc on monthly basis, led by motor fuel 4.22pc, kerosene oil 2.38pc, education 1.8pc, cotton cloth 1.71pc, personal equipment 1.55pc, text books 1.55pc, house rent 1.30pc, and household servant 0.82pc.

The wholesale price index during July-April FY19 reached to the highest level of 11.69pc. as compared to 2.83pc over the corresponding period of last year.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Arun
May 03, 2019 08:48am

with severe devaluation of currency and still 8.8 pc..surprising ....Take care

Recommend 0
Ajay Sachdeva
May 03, 2019 09:03am

Forget the bitterness of the past, let's focus on development. Let's March together.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Happy returns

Happy returns

Asha’ar Rehman
No less than 33 of the top taxpayers were from Karachi. Only six of the richest people from Lahore made it to the list.

Editorial

Updated May 03, 2019

Masood Azhar ban

JeM may have made Indian occupied Kashmir its focus, but its cadres have caused plenty of havoc in Pakistan as well.
Updated May 03, 2019

Diminishing freedom

PTI govt should consider the possibility that one day it too may want an independent media to tell the story like it is.
May 03, 2019

Closure to Sahiwal

THE brother of a man who was among the four victims of a shootout in Sahiwal in January has gone to the Supreme ...
May 02, 2019

Access to tobacco

DESPITE the global campaign against smoking, cigarettes are still making their way into the hands of the most...
Updated May 02, 2019

Child marriage

Let it be said in unequivocal terms that child marriage is a harmful cultural practice.
May 02, 2019

LG change in Punjab

THE Local Government Bill, 2019, and the Punjab Village Panchayat and Neighbourhood Council Bill, 2019, were rushed...