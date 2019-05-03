DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 03, 2019

Two Chinese among four held for girls’ trafficking

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated May 03, 2019

FIA team arrest the suspects from a marriage ceremony at a hotel in Faisalabad. — AP/File
FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claims to have arrested four people including Chinese nationals on the charges of trafficking girls to China by contracting marriages.

A team of the FIA Faisalabad raided a hotel in D Ground, Peoples Colony, where a marriage ceremony was on and arrested four people including two Chinese nationals. The officials said the suspects had long been involved in trafficking of girls to China.

They said an application had also been submitted by a man in which he had mentioned the names and particulars of two girls who had been sent to China after marriages.

FIA Punjab Director Rustam Chauhan said stories were emerging that a gang was involved in smuggling of the Pakistani girls. He said it was yet to be ascertained how many girls had been sent to China or whether the crime was being committed for organ trade or some other purpose.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2019

Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
May 03, 2019 12:50pm

Pakistanis shouldn’t be fooled and deceived by Chinese friendship, and for many Chinese only money matters, for which they will do whatever it takes without considering any moral values or ethics.

Ranajyoti
May 03, 2019 01:19pm

Perhaps CPEC roads were not built for trafficking women. Not a good use of so-called roads worth billions of dollars.

Miqbal rangoonwalq
May 03, 2019 01:21pm

Investigate the matter till the roots.

sanjeev
May 03, 2019 01:48pm

Which part of the corridor does this come into?

NewBorn
May 03, 2019 01:52pm

There is a serious shortage of women in China. It's like an emergency situation in that country.

