Pakistan’s largest solar wall sees the light of day

LAHORE: Pakistan’s largest solar wall with a capacity of generating 410 kilowatt (kW) was inaugurated at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Thursday.

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurated the solar wall at the Centre for Energy Research and Development (CERAD), UET, Kala Shah Kaku Campus.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Aziz Akbar, faculty members, employees and a number of students were also present.

Dr Malik said Pakistan’s industry was currently facing a severe energy crisis. “We’re focusing on introducing alternate sources for electricity production to overcome this crisis,” he said.

He said the use of solar energy is eco-friendly. “They were focusing on solar energy to bring an industrial revolution in the country,” he said.

Prof Akbar said they would have to focus on utilisation of renewable energy in the country to strengthen the economy of the country and to overcome the energy crisis.

He said the UET would continue to play its role in the government projects and the solar wall project was importance in the field of energy.

He emphasised on the need of energy consumption and revealed about a number of projects done and going on related to energy.

CERAD and KICS Director Prof Dr Waqar Mahmood appreciated the efforts of faculty members for completing the mega project.

CONFERENCE: Punjab University Institute of Islamic Studies on Thursday organised Seeratun Nabi (SAW) conference at the Faisal Auditorium.

Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, Registrar Dr Khalid Khan, Institute of Islamic Studies Director Prof Dr Saad Siddiqui, Prof Dr Hamid Ashraf Hamdani, Faculty of Oriental Learning Dean Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Academic Staff Association President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Hall Council Chairman Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, IER Director Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar and other faculty members were present on the occasion.

Prof Akhtar said the contemporary and forthcoming problems of the world could be resolved in the light of the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said the Muslims should follow the teachings of the Prophet to make the world a happy place and they should implement his way of life in their lives.

Prof Siddiqui said the teachings of Islam will promote moral values and they should adopt the principles of honesty and truthfulness.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2019