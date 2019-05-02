KU says sexual harassment complaint against faculty members is 'fake'

Karachi University (KU) on Thursday said that contrary to media reports it has received no "official" complaints from any students alleging sexual harassment against its faculty members.

A varsity spokesperson said that he was aware of circulating reports that two KU faculty members have been accused of sexually harassing six students of Mass Communications Department.

The spokesperson acknowledged that the varsity had received an application from a student, but said that the complaint did not bear original signatures of the victims.

He said that proper procedure was not followed for the filing of the complaint, adding that victims are supposed to personally make the complaint and appear before the concerned body in such cases.

The application in question was, therefore, considered "fake" as it was not filed by the victims themselves, the spokesperson explained, adding that the varsity reserves the right to take action against "sham" complaints.

The spokesperson also noted that the complaint has been filed by a "male student who is already facing disciplinary action", adding that "no evidence or mobile screenshots" were submitted with the application.

The official, however, said that "the KU has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment" and also set up committees in each department and placed complaint boxes.

The spokesperson also said that the meeting called for Friday is not to pursue the fake application but instead to take action against the male student who filed it.