DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

KU says sexual harassment complaint against faculty members is 'fake'

Imtiaz AliMay 02, 2019

Email

A KU spokesperson says that proper procedure was not followed for the filing of the complaint, adding that victims are supposed to personally make the complaint and appear before the concerned body in such cases. — Dawn/File
A KU spokesperson says that proper procedure was not followed for the filing of the complaint, adding that victims are supposed to personally make the complaint and appear before the concerned body in such cases. — Dawn/File

Karachi University (KU) on Thursday said that contrary to media reports it has received no "official" complaints from any students alleging sexual harassment against its faculty members.

A varsity spokesperson said that he was aware of circulating reports that two KU faculty members have been accused of sexually harassing six students of Mass Communications Department.

The spokesperson acknowledged that the varsity had received an application from a student, but said that the complaint did not bear original signatures of the victims.

He said that proper procedure was not followed for the filing of the complaint, adding that victims are supposed to personally make the complaint and appear before the concerned body in such cases.

The application in question was, therefore, considered "fake" as it was not filed by the victims themselves, the spokesperson explained, adding that the varsity reserves the right to take action against "sham" complaints.

The spokesperson also noted that the complaint has been filed by a "male student who is already facing disciplinary action", adding that "no evidence or mobile screenshots" were submitted with the application.

The official, however, said that "the KU has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment" and also set up committees in each department and placed complaint boxes.

The spokesperson also said that the meeting called for Friday is not to pursue the fake application but instead to take action against the male student who filed it.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Start-up spirit

Start-up spirit

Pakistan’s entrepreneurs need private-public partnership to thrive.

Editorial

May 02, 2019

Access to tobacco

DESPITE the global campaign against smoking, cigarettes are still making their way into the hands of the most...
Updated May 02, 2019

Child marriage

Let it be said in unequivocal terms that child marriage is a harmful cultural practice.
May 02, 2019

LG change in Punjab

THE Local Government Bill, 2019, and the Punjab Village Panchayat and Neighbourhood Council Bill, 2019, were rushed...
Updated May 01, 2019

Who is a traitor?

THERE is a long and ignominious history of the state, or powerful elements within it, declaring politically active...
Updated May 01, 2019

Labour Day

FOR decades, Labour Day has been observed all over the world on May 1 in memory of the Chicago workers who were...
May 01, 2019

An equal justice

JUSTICE underpins fundamental rights; they flow from the idea that each individual is equal to the other and...