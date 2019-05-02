Mother-of-three allegedly burnt alive by husband, in-laws in Shakargarh tehsil

A mother-of-three was burnt alive on Wednesday, allegedly by her husband and his family members, in village Taajowal-Noor Kot of Punjab's Shakargarh tehsil over a domestic issue.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed of the incident, Nabeela Bibi was often tortured and administered brutal beatings by her husband Shehzad Ahmed and his family over minor domestic disputes.

The FIR, filed on the complaint of the victim's father, states that Nabeela had told her father of the beatings and the husband's alleged threat to kill her just a day prior to her murder.

The father said that when he visited the daughter's home the next day with a view to mediate, he found that his in-laws were abusing his daughter.

He said that his presence infuriated the in-laws, who confined him in a room. The complainant alleges that the victim's husband, his father Muhammad Boota, mother Rani Bibi and younger brother Ishtiaq Ahmed then tied Nabeela up to a charpoi, doused her with kerosene oil and set her on fire, the complainant alleges.

The suspects had fled the scene following the incident. However, Noor Kot police station's station house officer (SHO) Muhammad Shehbaz Cheema later told Dawn that the husband and his parents have both been arrested.

The SHO said that the husband's younger sibling, the sole suspect still at large, would also be arrested soon and that further investigations into the case are underway.

The police have filed an FIR under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 336-B (punishment for hurt by corrosive substance) and 302 (punishment of qatl-i-amd) of the Pakistan Penal Code.