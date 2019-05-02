DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 02, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTM itself 'not an issue' but few individuals exploiting sentiments of terrorism victims: COAS

Dawn.comUpdated May 02, 2019

Email

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — INP/File
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — INP/File

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that while the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) is itself "not an issue", certain individuals "playing in foreign hands" are exploiting the sentiments of people who have suffered hardships because of terrorism.

The army chief's remarks, which he made while interacting with students of various universities at the Corps Auditorium during a visit to Peshawar, come days after the military's spokesperson at a press conference read out a charge sheet against PTM, accusing the Pashtun ethnic rights movement of receiving funds from foreign intelligence agencies and hinting at a possible action against it.

"PTM itself is not an issue. The issues being highlighted [by the movement] are genuine and natural in post-operation environment," Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying in an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement. "However, few individuals playing in foreign hands are by design exploiting sentiments of the people who have actually suffered at the hands of terrorism and now need care."

Editorial: Who is a traitor?

PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for the de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement in the latter, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.

The army chief said stressed that both the government and the security forces were working to address the genuine issues of the residents of tribal areas "regardless of where they come from".

“For us progress towards enduring peace through socio-economic development comes first and we shall fail all inimical forces and their conspiracies trying to undo our gains,” he vowed.

Lauding the efforts of the Pakistani nation and the armed forces for defeating terrorism, the army chief said it was now time "to have its dividends through socio-economic development in which education is [the] most important".

According to the press release, the students during the meeting expressed their complete support for the Pakistani armed forces, saying "they will be contributors and not bystanders to [a] bright future of Pakistan and [that] they will not be swayed by detractors of any type."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Moltke the Elder
May 02, 2019 08:03pm

We will fail all your designs to 'fail all inimical forces and their conspiracies trying to undo our gains'. You will pay for hugging Sidhu & give him jhappi.

Recommend 0
Wazir 1
May 02, 2019 08:04pm

Well done COAS. Engage PTM in talks to work out ant solution to their grievances.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 02, 2019 08:06pm

The message of COAS is very clear and understandable. We must act very urgently and clear the PTM of all trouble making elements planted by the foreign enemies and show to the whole world, the proof of the conspiracies hatched and sowed by them.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
May 02, 2019 08:10pm

Great leader! Great Chief!

Love Gen Bajwa very pragmatic and a professional soldier.

Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Start-up spirit

Start-up spirit

Pakistan’s entrepreneurs need private-public partnership to thrive.

Editorial

May 02, 2019

Access to tobacco

DESPITE the global campaign against smoking, cigarettes are still making their way into the hands of the most...
Updated May 02, 2019

Child marriage

Let it be said in unequivocal terms that child marriage is a harmful cultural practice.
May 02, 2019

LG change in Punjab

THE Local Government Bill, 2019, and the Punjab Village Panchayat and Neighbourhood Council Bill, 2019, were rushed...
Updated May 01, 2019

Who is a traitor?

THERE is a long and ignominious history of the state, or powerful elements within it, declaring politically active...
Updated May 01, 2019

Labour Day

FOR decades, Labour Day has been observed all over the world on May 1 in memory of the Chicago workers who were...
May 01, 2019

An equal justice

JUSTICE underpins fundamental rights; they flow from the idea that each individual is equal to the other and...