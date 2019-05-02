Shahbaz steps down as PAC chairman, nominates Rana Tanvir in his stead

The PML-N's joint parliamentary party on Thursday decided to nominate Rana Tanvir as the new head of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), a position previously held by party president Shahbaz Sharif.

According to a statement released by PML-N media cell, Shahbaz "was never keen to become PAC chairman and only accepted the position on the insistence of joint opposition and parliamentary advisory group".

It is pertinent to mention that Shahbaz was elected as PAC chairman five months after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) came to power as the ruling party was reluctant to give chairmanship of this vital parliamentary committee to the opposition leader contrary to the traditional practice.

The party, as per the procedure, will now have to write a letter to the National Assembly speaker regarding the change. The speaker's office will then issue a notification about the appointment of the new PAC chairman.

Talking to the media after the meeting, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that "the PML-N has [already] taken PPP and the rest of the opposition parties in confidence over Tanvir's appointment."

The party also decided to appoint former defence minister Khawaja Asif as PML-N's parliamentary leader in the National Assembly. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi made the announcement and said that Asif's appointment as the parliamentary leader was made in accordance with Shahbaz's wishes.

Party Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, however, rejected reports that Shahbaz Sharif has also relinquished the role of the leader of the opposition. Terming the reports as "baseless and mere rumours", Aurangzeb maintained that Shahbaz continues to hold the position, adding that "the joint opposition, under his leadership, will keep on playing its role in exposing the government's inability and inefficiency."

PML-N Senator Kulsoom Parveen, on the other hand, said that "if Shahbaz is facing health issues then opposition leader might also change". She added that "opposition leader should be a person who can stand up and talk in the Assembly".

"Only a strong person can speak about people's problems in the parliament. Not everyone is capable of doing that," she said.

"Shahbaz Sharif is facing cases and health issues and he has his own reservations. Khawaja Asif can speak openly in the Assembly," she added.

The PML-N's media cell elaborated that "Shahbaz made the decision [to relinquish the PAC and parliamentary leader's roles] after consultation with party supremo Nawaz Sharif."

Asif and Tanvir were nominated for the positions of parliamentary leader and PAC chairman respectively by Nawaz, the statement added. The parliamentary party accepted both the nominations.

After the meeting, Asif thanked Nawaz and Shahbaz for "trusting me", adding that he will fulfill his responsibility [to the best of his ability].

Will Shahbaz return?

Asif said that Shahbaz had to stay in London due to "medical and family issues" but added that the PML-N president will attend the budget session in the National Assembly. The budget session has not been called yet.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on the other hand, told Geo News that the PML-N president intended to stay in London.

"If he wanted to return from London he (Shahbaz) would not even appoint someone as a chowkidar (guard) outside his home," Geo News quoted her as saying. "They [Sharif’s] divide these positions within the family. If they have started appointing people outside the family to these positions it indicates this is the first step towards an NRO."

Shahbaz had announced a "quick visit" to London on April 9 after his name was removed from the no-fly list on Lahore High Court orders. Party sources had said that he intended to return within 10-12 days.