Today's Paper | May 02, 2019

PM Imran inaugurates Mohmand Dam at groundbreaking ceremony

Dawn.comUpdated May 02, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan (front left) and former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar (front centre) attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mohmand Dam. ─ DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan and former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar are attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mohmand Dam on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda was the first to address the ceremony. He thanked Prime Minister Imran for instilling confidence in and encouraging his team. He also thanked the retired chief justice, the army chief and the Water and Power Development Authority chairman for their hand in the efforts towards the building of the dam.

The minister said that schools, hospitals, jobs and dams were not created in the past as previous politicians were "busy playing politics".

"We have not only started the preliminary works, but for the first time have received a Rs 18 billion straight discount," he said, addressing the premier.

"We have created 27,000-28,000 jobs in the Mohmand and Diamer-Bhasha dam projects that we will soon [hire] for," Vawda said. He added that "for the first time, a minister (Vawda) will from his own pocket, his friends' pockets and with the help of Pakistanis ... announce 200-400 businesses and jobs in his own constituency in Karachi" before the 10th fast of Ramazan, in line with the prime minister's vision for poverty alleviation.

Prime Minister Imran, who earlier today visited Tirah Valley to attend a sports gala, began his speech with a reference to Vawda's earlier address.

"I'd like to speak about Faisal Vawda for a minute, because he delivered such a fiery speech. He completely forgot to speak about the dam, he just spoke about it for a couple of minutes and then moved onto other subjects," the premier said, as the camera zoomed in on an uncomfortable-looking Vawda. "But he spoke from the heart," he added.

He pointed out that the Mangla and Tarbela dams were built during the 60s, when Pakistan was progressing rapidly. Over time, he said, the country had stopped progressing and was facing a huge debt.

The prime minister said that the reason dams were not built in Pakistan was because they cannot be built within five years and, therefore, politicians did not focus on the issue. He said that even though former president Ayub Khan was a military dictator, he should be commended for "thinking in the long term" and building dams.

He further said that the reason behind the development of China was that they had planned 20 years ahead. "They don't care about the elections," he said.

He regretted that politicians had ignored tribal areas and Balochistan because they couldn't get votes from these areas.

He thanked former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar for taking up the initiative to highlight the importance of dams even though the "matter should have been raised by the country's prime minister".

"What you (Nisar) did is not the judiciary's job," the premier said.

'Hopeful dam will be completed in time'

Former chief justice Nisar also addressed the ceremony and highlighted the nation's generous contribution towards the dam fund. Emphasising the importance of building dams, he said: "Water is our life."

"The Supreme Court hasn't done a favour to any one [since it initiated the dam fund]. It [the dam] has become a campaign and a movement," he said.

"I am hopeful, because of the manner in which you worked and the will and resolve with which the chairman Wapda worked, that the dam will be completed within the stipulated time and budget," he asserted.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion.

Mohmand Dam

The Mohmand Dam is being constructed on the Swat River and it will be completed at a cost of Rs183 billion by 2024. The dam has the capacity to store 1.2 million acre feet of water. Upon completion, it will generate some 800MW of electricity.

The construction of the dam is said to be imperative to resolve the problems of water scarcity and electricity shortfall in the country. A sum of Rs2bn has been allocated for the project in the Public Sector Development Programme 2018-19.

The much-awaited inauguration ceremony of the Mohmand Dam was to be held in January, but postponed amid reports that had emerged of the award of the contract of the hydropower project on a single-bid basis to a consortium of three companies led by Descon, a company previously owned by Abdul Razak Dawood in which he and his family members hold ownership stakes.

Then chief justice Nisar had taken offence over not being informed about the rescheduling of the ceremony and said he may not attend. It was rescheduled again.

The former CJP had paid close attention to the issue of water scarcity and ordered the creation of the Dam Fund in July last year ─ a fund that appealed to the general public and overseas Pakistanis for donations for the construction of the Mohmand Dam and the Diamer-Bhasha Dam.

The top judge's initiative was later joined by the prime minister. Within a span of five months, a total of Rs8.46bn was deposited in The Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund, according to State Bank of Pakistan data in December 2018.

Pakistan

Sid
May 02, 2019 02:32pm

I miss Ex CJ Nisar - what a great man!

ashutosh
May 02, 2019 02:33pm

The body language says it all.

NACParis
May 02, 2019 02:34pm

They still looks like upset from the expression of both faces.

Ali
May 02, 2019 02:34pm

Not sure what the controversy is. WAPDA is an autonomous body and its chairman was appointed by PMLN.

sensible
May 02, 2019 02:36pm

A very very positive news for Pakistan. Keep up the development path .

Amin Ansari
May 02, 2019 02:39pm

This is good. Such projects take years to complete. We dont have enough time. We need to do a lot of work in the next 6-8 years to avert serious water crisis for the country. This is life and death for us.

Sameer
May 02, 2019 02:43pm

Far too long. Dam is national security.

Umar Makhdumi
May 02, 2019 02:45pm

At last some positive development.

Vikram
May 02, 2019 02:47pm

Good job Pakistan, love from India

Karachi Wala
May 02, 2019 02:48pm

It's been first large dam project since completion of Mangla and Tarbela in 1963 and 1074. Let's make this project a success. No more controversies please.

Ahmed
May 02, 2019 02:49pm

At the end all the electricity will go to bahria town

Khan
May 02, 2019 02:55pm

Good news for Pakistan. Bet in evening PMLN will try to take credit

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 02, 2019 02:58pm

Welcome to the club of advancement, prosperity, progress, infra-structural development, roads, bridges, provision of water and uninterrupted power supply to homes and industries. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Dr Amit Khan
May 02, 2019 02:59pm

Groundbreaking is done several time since 9 months of PTI govt. Now construct the dam immediately. We see only time-pass ceremony, no actual work.

Dr Asif
May 02, 2019 02:59pm

How many times has this dam been inaugurated?

Ashfaq
May 02, 2019 03:00pm

Soothing effect! Much is required to keep pace with the population growth.

anwarsher
May 02, 2019 03:01pm

Hope this is not just politics as usual, and will not linger on just like the much awaited Nehlam-Jehlam water resource development project

Avinash
May 02, 2019 03:06pm

Their will be lots of corruption till they complete this project

CAT
May 02, 2019 03:08pm

Mr. Saqib Nisar, Thank you very much indeed .....!

Omer
May 02, 2019 03:08pm

I hope the future of the project will be better than Peshawar metro!!

Neha
May 02, 2019 03:10pm

Good work. Water conservation and non coal based electricity generation are the need of the times.

The Truth Spy
May 02, 2019 03:11pm

best of luck

Khan
May 02, 2019 03:15pm

Good step by ex CJP and Imran khan.some sane things are done at last after i think Ayub khans era.Just look at Pakistan that it has lived on the structure of water planing which was done in 60's and after 59 yrs nothing had been done.What an amazing country.PPP, PML N , zia and musharaf are all to be blamed

Orakzai
May 02, 2019 03:20pm

When will they hire us . Waiting eagerly for jib

Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
May 02, 2019 03:24pm

If this dam being built with donations, please explain how much it is going to cost and how much has been collected.

Shahid
May 02, 2019 03:25pm

thank you Nawaz Sharif

Jawwad
May 02, 2019 03:27pm

@ Dr Asif .... be optimistic and have faith in your leader ... I know previously this faith was damaged by 2 corrupt mafias (Mian Zardari)... however you must trust IK .... he may not have taken off as expected but at least he is not corrupt and not looting public money..... "one of the signs of nation's decline is when it looses faith in its leader"

A
May 02, 2019 03:30pm

Money eating services for Punjab government. Try to Demand transparency.

Arshad
May 02, 2019 03:33pm

Congrats. Nobody compares to PMIK.

MOZ
May 02, 2019 03:37pm

@Shahid, Thank you for what? the Dam construction will start from now, what NS has done in last 5 years for dams.

Dmk Soomro
May 02, 2019 03:41pm

Let's see how people throughout the country will get its advantage.

